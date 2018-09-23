Racing! McKinzie is back

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as you have to like Galilean in his first start.

Gotta say, it was really good to see McKinzie win easily after a six-month layoff. Now, I have to admit, I’m prejudiced because I knew his namesake Brad McKinzie , the longtime Los Alamitos executive. And, I was pretty skeptical on how well he would do against a strong field in the $1-million Pennsylvania Derby after a six-month layoff.

Here’s how Jimmy Barnes , the longtime assistant trainer for Bob Baffert put it: “We had him ready,” Barnes said. “It was close but Bob got him ready, bottom line. … He gutted it out and pulled it through for us.”

Barnes seemed to see it as a tougher race than it looked on television. McKinzie broke alertly, moved near the front on backstretch and took command in the stretch. Here’s the story, with more detail, that appeared online and in print. Just click here.

Mike Smith , who was Justify’s jockey and also rode McKinzie, had this to say: “If anything can take away the sting of having a Triple Crown horse retiring, it’s a horse like this.”

If McKinzie is pointed to the Breeders’ Cup, his options seem to be the Classic, where he would face Accelerate, or the Mile, where he would go against Catalina Cruiser. Either way, a tall order.

Before we got to normal business, big props to Jay Posner , veteran turf writer who was demoted to sports editor, for telling me I could watch the big Parx races on one of the other NBC sports stations and that I didn’t have to have NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jay is the sports editor of our sister paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune and the best place to find Del Mar coverage.

So, I got to watch the personable Laffit Pincay III and his team, which included a longtime newspaper turf writer Dick Jerardi . For the record, I’m in favor of hiring newspaper horse racing writers for those low-to-medium scale TV jobs. Actually, hiring newspaper folks for any job is a good idea.

Although, I did disagree with Jerardi in that I do think Monomoy Girl should have come down in the Cotillion for her wandering down the stretch in front of Midnight Bisou.

Sometimes you can figure it out based on how much a horse was bought for. Sometimes not. Saturday, it worked. Unraced colt Galilean, purchased for $600,000, seemed to have what it took in the $100,000 Barretts Juvenile Stakes, for 2-year-olds going 6 ½ furlongs. The race was restricted to horses that were sold at a Barretts sale.

Trained by Jerry Hollendorfer and ridden by Drayden Van Dyke , he paid $3.80, $2.60 and $2.10. Seven Scents was second and Our Silver Oak was third. The winning margin was a neck.

“I’m happy, he’ll improve off that race,” Hollendorfer said. “I’ve got a lot to work with because he’s got really good size and carries really good weight. Terry Finley (president and chief executive officer of West Point Thoroughbreds ) picked this horse and made the decision to buy him. I was lucky enough to get him to train.’’

“He’s a very classy horse and was well prepared,” Van Dyke said. “He got passed at the head of the stretch, but he dug back in and that was really impressive. That’s a long stretch for a 2-year-old making his first start.”

It’s closing day and it finishes with a 10-race card starting at 2 p.m. There are six claimers, two allowance/optional claimer, one maiden special weight and one starter allowance. We’ll have to call two races as co-features since they are the same: six furlongs for Cal-breds for a purse of $45,000. One is open and the other for fillies and mares.

The eighth is for colts and geldings with seven starters. The favorite is Ninety Nine Proof at 5-2 for trainer Peter Miller and jockey Heriberto Figueroa . He is four of 11 lifetime with his last two claiming races being claimers. He won two back at that level.

The ninth is for fillies and mares with Princess Kendra the 5-2 favorite. Sound familiar? Well, she’s run 42 times, winning nine. She’s been running at the starter allowance level finishing second the last two races. She won three back in a claimer.

She settled behind the speed and found her best stride too late in her last effort when finishing a game second against the highest level of open thoroughbred claimers at night. She’s been freshened since that effort and should be well positioned throughout at this five-furlong distance. She does own two wins over this daytime oval.

Jose Contreras is an excellent handicapper and well known on social media and familiar to racing fans watching on TVG. You can follow him on Twitter at @losponies or check him out at his website .

He was hopelessly overmatched in a 5 ½-furlong allowance race 16 days ago during the local daytime thoroughbred meet and fits well at this 870-yard distance where he dropped a nose photo two outs ago. He lands the hot-riding Kellie McDaid and should win this non-winners-of-two contest if he repeats either of his two August 870-yard outs.

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Saturday, September 22. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 11th day of a 12-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.01 45.15 57.50 1:10.40

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Andyoushallreceive 122 2 5 3–1 3–2 2–1½ 1–¾ Pereira 1.70 6 Madame Vestal 122 5 4 2–1 2–2½ 1–2 2–1¼ Franco 1.50 2 Shes All Woman 122 1 3 5 4–2½ 4–1½ 3–1 Roman 3.30 4 Bev's Humor 122 3 2 4–½ 5 5 4–12 Conner 20.00 5 Diosa 122 4 1 1–1 1–hd 3–hd 5 Pedroza 4.70

3 ANDYOUSHALLRECEIVE 5.40 3.00 2.20 6 MADAME VESTAL 2.40 2.10 2 SHES ALL WOMAN 2.10

$1 EXACTA (3-6) $7.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-2-4) $4.22 $1 TRIFECTA (3-6-2) $11.60

Winner–Andyoushallreceive Ch.f.2 by Fed Biz out of You Asked, by Yes It's True. Bred by Colts Neck Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $77,182 Exacta Pool $31,834 Superfecta Pool $11,715 Trifecta Pool $18,550. Scratched–Discrete Stevie B.

ANDYOUSHALLRECEIVE off a step slowly, moved up between foes then chased a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch, angled in again inside the furlong marker and rallied under urging to get up nearing the wire. MADAME VESTAL stalked off the rail, was fanned four wide into the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the lead in upper stretch, inched away, drifted out some from the whip at the eighth pole and could not hold off the winner. SHES ALL WOMAN saved ground chasing the pace, came out on the turn and three deep into the stretch and gained the show. BEV'S HUMOR chased three deep on the backstretch, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. DIOSA sped to the early lead, set the pace off the rail, angled in some on the turn, drifted out into the stretch, fought back in upper stretch, then weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Barretts Juvenile Stakes'. Colts and Geldings. 2 year olds. Time 21.65 44.86 1:08.75 1:15.28

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Galilean 116 3 3 2–1 2–hd 1–1½ 1–nk Van Dyke 0.90 5 Seven Scents 116 5 1 3–½ 3–1½ 2–½ 2–1 Franco 2.60 6 Our Silver Oak 118 6 2 5–4 5–5 3–2½ 3–7 Elliott 6.60 4 Kid Koil 117 4 4 4–1 4–½ 4–5 4–½ Pedroza 19.80 1 Big Impression 120 1 6 6 6 6 5–12 Pereira 54.50 2 My Mandate 116 2 5 1–hd 1–hd 5–hd 6 Roman 3.70

3 GALILEAN 3.80 2.60 2.10 5 SEVEN SCENTS 3.00 2.20 6 OUR SILVER OAK 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $17.60 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $4.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-6-4) $4.40 $1 TRIFECTA (3-5-6) $16.90

Winner–Galilean B.c.2 by Uncle Mo out of Fresia, by El Prado (IRE). Bred by Bar C Racing Stables, Inc. (CA). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: West Point Thoroughbreds, Barker, Denise and Sandbrook, William. Mutuel Pool $125,164 Daily Double Pool $18,567 Exacta Pool $64,102 Superfecta Pool $33,318 Trifecta Pool $40,798. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-1-3) paid $51.00. Pick Three Pool $45,957.

GALILEAN broke in a bit and bumped with a rival, had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, battled between foes on the turn, took a short lead into the stretch, inched away under urging, kicked clear then drifted in through the drive and just held. SEVEN SCENTS stalked outside, bid three deep on the turn and into the stretch, continued outside in the drive and came back on late. OUR SILVER OAK chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and finished willingly. KID KOIL between horses early, chased a bit off the rail to the stretch and weakened. BIG IMPRESSION bumped at the start, settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and was not a threat. MY MANDATE broke out and bumped with the winner then with the rival to the inside, dueled just off the rail then inside into and on the turn, dropped back in the stretch, drifted out late and gave way.

