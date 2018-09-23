Racing! McKinzie is back

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as you have to like Galilean in his first start.
Gotta say, it was really good to see McKinzie win easily after a six-month layoff. Now, I have to admit, I’m prejudiced because I knew his namesake Brad McKinzie, the longtime Los Alamitos executive. And, I was pretty skeptical on how well he would do against a strong field in the $1-million Pennsylvania Derby after a six-month layoff.
Here’s how Jimmy Barnes, the longtime assistant trainer for Bob Baffert put it: “We had him ready,” Barnes said. “It was close but Bob got him ready, bottom line. … He gutted it out and pulled it through for us.”
Barnes seemed to see it as a tougher race than it looked on television. McKinzie broke alertly, moved near the front on backstretch and took command in the stretch. Here’s the story, with more detail, that appeared online and in print. Just click here.
If McKinzie is pointed to the Breeders’ Cup, his options seem to be the Classic, where he would face Accelerate, or the Mile, where he would go against Catalina Cruiser. Either way, a tall order.
Before we got to normal business, big props to Jay Posner, veteran turf writer who was demoted to sports editor, for telling me I could watch the big Parx races on one of the other NBC sports stations and that I didn’t have to have NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jay is the sports editor of our sister paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune and the best place to find Del Mar coverage.
So, I ended up watching NBC Sports Washington, and that’s the Washington that has the objectionable NFL team name, not the state that can’t beat USC this year.
So, I got to watch the personable Laffit Pincay III and his team, which included a longtime newspaper turf writer Dick Jerardi. For the record, I’m in favor of hiring newspaper horse racing writers for those low-to-medium scale TV jobs. Actually, hiring newspaper folks for any job is a good idea.
Although, I did disagree with Jerardi in that I do think Monomoy Girl should have come down in the Cotillion for her wandering down the stretch in front of Midnight Bisou.
OK, I’m done.
Los Alamitos review
Sometimes you can figure it out based on how much a horse was bought for. Sometimes not. Saturday, it worked. Unraced colt Galilean, purchased for $600,000, seemed to have what it took in the $100,000 Barretts Juvenile Stakes, for 2-year-olds going 6 ½ furlongs. The race was restricted to horses that were sold at a Barretts sale.
Trained by
“I’m happy, he’ll improve off that race,” Hollendorfer said. “I’ve got a lot to work with because he’s got really good size and carries really good weight. Terry Finley (president and chief executive officer of
Van Dyke was also impressed.
“He’s a very classy horse and was well prepared,” Van Dyke said. “He got passed at the head of the stretch, but he dug back in and that was really impressive. That’s a long stretch for a 2-year-old making his first start.”
Los Alamitos preview
It’s closing day and it finishes with a 10-race card starting at 2 p.m. There are six claimers, two allowance/optional claimer, one maiden special weight and one starter allowance. We’ll have to call two races as co-features since they are the same: six furlongs for Cal-breds for a purse of $45,000. One is open and the other for fillies and mares.
The eighth is for colts and geldings with seven starters. The favorite is Ninety Nine Proof at 5-2 for trainer
The ninth is for fillies and mares with Princess Kendra the 5-2 favorite. Sound familiar? Well, she’s run 42 times, winning nine. She’s been running at the starter allowance level finishing second the last two races. She won three back in a claimer.
There is no show wagering in the six-horse first race, a maiden special weight for 3-year-old Cal-breds.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 7, 7, 6, 10, 9, 10, 7, 8, 10 (1 also eligible).
Big races review .
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Belmont (4): Grade 3 $200,000 Noble Damsel Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Uni ($4.50)
Parx (7): $100,000 Alphabet Soup Stakes, Penn-breds 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Fast and Accurate ($3.80)
Parx (8): $150,000 PA Derby Champion Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Aztec Sense ($9.20)
Parx (9): Grade 3 $300,000 Gallant Bob Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Firenze Fire ($4.80)
Parx (10): Grade 1 $1 milllion Cotillion Stakes, fillies, 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Monomoy Girl ($10.40)
Woodbine (8): $100,000 Victorian Queen Stakes, Ont-bred fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Silet Mistake ($6.00)
Belmont (8): Grade 2 $300,000 Kelso Handicap, 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Patternrecognition ($13.20)
Parx (11): Grade 1 $1 million Pennsylvania Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: McKinzie ($6.00)
Los Alamitos (6): $100,000 Barretts Juvenile Stakes, 2-year-olds, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Galilean ($3.80)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:
12:53 Woodbine (6): $100,000 Bull Page Stakes, Ont-bred 2-years-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Stolen Identity (2-1)
1:46 Belmont (7): $125,000 John Hettinger Stakes, NY-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Fifty Five (6-5)
2:10 Albuquerque: $100,000 New Mexico State Fair Futurity, NM-bred 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Roll on Diabolical (3-1)
2:18 Belmont (8): Grade 2 $300,000 Gallant
2:30 Woodbine (9): Grade 3 $125,000 Durham Cup Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Are You Kidding Me (8-5)
2:50 Belmont (9): $125,000 Ashley T. Cole Stakes, NY-breds 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Call Provision (2-1)
4:48 Emerald Downs: $100,000 Getaway Day Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Sippin Fire (2-1)
Jose Contreras LRC play of the day
SECOND RACE: No 2. Holidayincambodia (5-2)
She settled behind the speed and found her best stride too late in her last effort when finishing a game second against the highest level of open thoroughbred claimers at night. She’s been freshened since that effort and should be well positioned throughout at this five-furlong distance. She does own two wins over this daytime oval.
Saturday’s result: My Mandate went out strong but couldn’t stay on top against this grade and finished sixth.
Jose Contreras is an excellent handicapper and well known on social media and familiar to racing fans watching on TVG. You can follow him on Twitter at @losponies or check him out at his website.
Ed Burgart LA play of the day
FOURTH RACE: No. 4 Croissant (5-2)
He was hopelessly overmatched in a 5 ½-furlong allowance race 16 days ago during the local daytime thoroughbred meet and fits well at this 870-yard distance where he dropped a nose photo two outs ago. He lands the hot-riding Kellie McDaid and should win this non-winners-of-two contest if he repeats either of his two August 870-yard outs.
Final thoughts
Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Saturday, September 22.
Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 11th day of a 12-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.01 45.15 57.50 1:10.40
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Andyoushallreceive
|122
|2
|5
|3–1
|3–2
|2–1½
|1–¾
|Pereira
|1.70
|6
|Madame Vestal
|122
|5
|4
|2–1
|2–2½
|1–2
|2–1¼
|Franco
|1.50
|2
|Shes All Woman
|122
|1
|3
|5
|4–2½
|4–1½
|3–1
|Roman
|3.30
|4
|Bev's Humor
|122
|3
|2
|4–½
|5
|5
|4–12
|Conner
|20.00
|5
|Diosa
|122
|4
|1
|1–1
|1–hd
|3–hd
|5
|Pedroza
|4.70
|3
|ANDYOUSHALLRECEIVE
|5.40
|3.00
|2.20
|6
|MADAME VESTAL
|2.40
|2.10
|2
|SHES ALL WOMAN
|2.10
|$1 EXACTA (3-6)
|$7.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-2-4)
|$4.22
|$1 TRIFECTA (3-6-2)
|$11.60
Winner–Andyoushallreceive Ch.f.2 by Fed Biz out of You Asked, by Yes It's True. Bred by Colts Neck Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $77,182 Exacta Pool $31,834 Superfecta Pool $11,715 Trifecta Pool $18,550. Scratched–Discrete Stevie B.
ANDYOUSHALLRECEIVE off a step slowly, moved up between foes then chased a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch, angled in again inside the furlong marker and rallied under urging to get up nearing the wire. MADAME VESTAL stalked off the rail, was fanned four wide into the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the lead in upper stretch, inched away, drifted out some from the whip at the eighth pole and could not hold off the winner. SHES ALL WOMAN saved ground chasing the pace, came out on the turn and three deep into the stretch and gained the show. BEV'S HUMOR chased three deep on the backstretch, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. DIOSA sped to the early lead, set the pace off the rail, angled in some on the turn, drifted out into the stretch, fought back in upper stretch, then weakened.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.98 45.71 57.93 1:04.64
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Jabber Now
|124
|1
|1
|3–hd
|3–1
|2–2½
|1–½
|Conner
|3.80
|2
|Bedford
|115
|2
|2
|1–hd
|2–hd
|3–1½
|2–½
|Espinoza
|10.90
|6
|Cheyenne Dancer
|114
|5
|3
|2–1
|1–½
|1–½
|3–1¾
|Donoe
|72.60
|4
|Fiftyeight Special
|120
|3
|6
|4–½
|6–10
|6–12
|4–nk
|Harvey
|0.50
|8
|Venice
|120
|7
|4
|5–2½
|5–hd
|4–hd
|5–nk
|Pedroza
|4.80
|7
|Grandma Gertrude
|115
|6
|5
|6–10
|4–1½
|5–hd
|6–18
|Figueroa
|17.90
|5
|She's a Hot Head
|117
|4
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Franco
|40.20
|1
|JABBER NOW
|9.60
|4.20
|3.40
|2
|BEDFORD
|8.60
|7.80
|6
|CHEYENNE DANCER
|14.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1)
|$26.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$36.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-6-4)
|$114.47
|$1 TRIFECTA (1-2-6)
|$470.90
Winner–Jabber Now Dbb.f.4 by Papa Clem out of Bellomesa, by Sky Mesa. Bred by Bo Hirsch, LLC (CA). Trainer: Gary Stute. Owner: Bo Hirsch, LLC. Mutuel Pool $99,606 Daily Double Pool $20,625 Exacta Pool $43,599 Superfecta Pool $33,101 Trifecta Pool $36,864. Scratched–Clare's Glare.
JABBER NOW stalked the pace inside, bid along the rail leaving the turn and in the stretch and gamely prevailed under urging. BEDFORD dueled just off the rail then between foes leaving the turn and into the stretch, steadied in tight in midstretch, angled out for room and came back on three deep on the line. CHEYENNE DANCER had good early speed and dueled outside the runner-up then three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch, drifted inward in midstretch, battled back outside the winner in the final furlong and continued willingly between the top pair late. FIFTYEIGHT SPECIAL a bit slow to begin, chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out a bit into the stretch, continued toward the inside in the drive and could not quite summon the needed late kick. VENICE stalked outside then three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch, continued three wide through the final furlong and also lacked the necessary late response. GRANDMA GERTRUDE stalked between horses then off the rail leaving the turn, came out into the stretch, continued between horses in the final furlong and also could not offer the needed rally. SHE'S A HOT HEAD hesitated to be away behind the field, saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and was outrun.
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 22.29 46.09 57.68 1:04.20
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Hot Rod Gal
|120
|4
|2
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–2½
|1–5
|Pedroza
|11.30
|6
|Rolinga
|122
|6
|3
|3–hd
|3–1
|2–4
|2–7
|Fuentes
|5.10
|8
|Daddy's Mistress
|115
|8
|4
|8
|7–1
|4–1½
|3–2
|Figueroa
|2.60
|2
|Sky Babe
|115
|2
|8
|7–hd
|6–hd
|5–2
|4–½
|Espinoza
|1.00
|5
|Queen Carmelita
|122
|5
|6
|2–1
|2–hd
|3–1½
|5–7
|Elliott
|11.10
|7
|Win Win
|115
|7
|5
|6–1
|5–1
|7–8
|6–6
|Franco
|41.10
|3
|Yep Yep Yep
|122
|3
|7
|4–1½
|4–2
|6–1½
|7–4
|Mn
|10.60
|1
|Kathia
|122
|1
|1
|5–½
|8
|8
|8
|98.30
|4
|HOT ROD GAL
|24.60
|8.80
|6.20
|6
|ROLINGA
|5.60
|4.00
|8
|DADDY'S MISTRESS
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4)
|$77.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$56.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-8-2)
|$28.91
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-6-8)
|$161.40
Winner–Hot Rod Gal Dbb.f.2 by Calimonco out of Switching Gears, by Tapit. Bred by Emily Bushnell & Oliver Bushnell (KY). Trainer: Clifford W. Sise, Jr.. Owner: Wygod, Pam and Martin. Mutuel Pool $104,801 Daily Double Pool $9,720 Exacta Pool $51,956 Superfecta Pool $32,392 Trifecta Pool $35,387. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (3-1-4) paid $85.10. Pick Three Pool $24,382.
HOT ROD GAL had good early speed and dueled off the rail, inched away leaving the backstretch, kicked clear on the turn, drifted out in the stretch but drew off under urging and a long hold late. ROLINGA stalked outside, came three deep into the stretch and was clearly second best. DADDY'S MISTRESS settled outside foes then off the rail, went four wide on the turn and into the stretch and picked up the show. SKY BABE broke a bit slowly, chased just off the rail, split horses into the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. QUEEN CARMELITA had speed outside the winner then stalked off the rail, continued outside a rival leaving the turn and between foes into the stretch and weakened. WIN WIN chased outside then alongside a rival on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a further response. YEP YEP YEP saved ground stalking the pace throughout and gave way in the lane. KATHIA chased along the inside, dropped back on the turn and also gave way.
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 21.50 44.65 57.12
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|I'm Ready to Roll
|124
|3
|6
|6
|4–1
|3–1
|1–½
|Pena
|2.90
|6
|Mason B
|124
|6
|4
|2–1
|3–1½
|2–1½
|2–½
|Maldonado
|12.40
|2
|Jay Makes Us Laugh
|119
|2
|2
|5–½
|6
|6
|3–1¼
|Figueroa
|0.50
|1
|Thankful Every Day
|119
|1
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|4–hd
|Payeras
|11.30
|5
|Always Never
|124
|5
|5
|4–1½
|5–2
|4–hd
|5–6
|Bednar
|14.10
|4
|Kaluhla
|119
|4
|3
|3–hd
|2–hd
|5–1
|6
|McDaid
|14.60
|3
|I'M READY TO ROLL
|7.80
|4.20
|2.80
|6
|MASON B
|7.80
|3.20
|2
|JAY MAKES US LAUGH
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3)
|$165.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-6)
|$35.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-2-1)
|$22.42
|$1 TRIFECTA (3-6-2)
|$59.70
Winner–I'm Ready to Roll Ch.g.5 by More Than Ready out of Brown Eyed Beauty, by Miswaki. Bred by Clifford Grum (KY). Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Owner: Pristinus Stables. Mutuel Pool $155,475 Daily Double Pool $12,338 Exacta Pool $74,491 Superfecta Pool $35,345 Trifecta Pool $48,197. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (1-4-3) paid $631.50. Pick Three Pool $13,067.
I'M READY TO ROLL chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival into the turn, came out in midstretch and rallied under urging to get up three wide late. MASON B stalked off the rail, came three deep into the stretch, angled in and bid inside the pacesetter in the drive, put a head in front in deep stretch and held second between foes late. JAY MAKES US LAUGH saved ground chasing the pace, came out in upper stretch, split horses a sixteenth out and finished willingly inside. THANKFUL EVERY DAY sped to the early lead, set the pace just off the rail, drifted out into the stretch, drifted in some in the drive, was between horses in deep stretch and weakened late. ALWAYS NEVER stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and was outfinished. KALUHLA angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and weakened.
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 22.39 45.53 58.45 1:05.43
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Plan B
|120
|1
|1
|2–½
|1–1
|1–4½
|1–3
|Pena
|2.80
|3
|Awepollonia
|122
|3
|6
|5–1½
|4–hd
|3–1½
|2–¾
|Gonzalez
|14.40
|5
|Princess Becky
|122
|5
|7
|6–2½
|6–2½
|4–1½
|3–½
|Maldonado
|5.70
|4
|Sharp Image
|122
|4
|3
|7–hd
|8
|7–1½
|4–½
|Blanc
|3.20
|2
|Little Lilly
|120
|2
|5
|3–2
|2–1
|2–1
|5–ns
|Bednar
|7.40
|6
|Tiz Willow
|122
|6
|4
|4–hd
|5–1
|6–1
|6–2
|Franco
|9.20
|8
|Gee Cee Cee
|115
|8
|2
|1–½
|3–2½
|5–hd
|7–1
|Payeras
|10.70
|7
|Maycausemiracles
|122
|7
|8
|8
|7–hd
|8
|8
|Gutierrez
|4.10
|1
|PLAN B
|7.60
|4.20
|3.20
|3
|AWEPOLLONIA
|12.00
|6.40
|5
|PRINCESS BECKY
|4.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1)
|$33.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-3)
|$31.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-5-4)
|$82.87
|$1 TRIFECTA (1-3-5)
|$258.50
Winner–Plan B Grr.f.2 by Congrats out of Riverboat Queen, by English Channel. Bred by Fred W. Hertrich lll & John D. Fielding (KY). Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Owner: Pristinus Stables. Mutuel Pool $137,233 Daily Double Pool $18,993 Exacta Pool $87,825 Superfecta Pool $46,736 Trifecta Pool $62,878. Scratched–Twitterati.
$1 Pick Three (4-3-1) paid $485.70. Pick Three Pool $31,101. $1 Pick Four (1-4-3-1/9) 4 correct paid $2,257.30. Pick Four Pool $89,628. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-1-4-3-1/9) 5 correct paid $3,875.25. Pick Five Pool $265,575.
PLAN B dueled inside, inched away on the turn, kicked clear under urging in the stretch then was under a long hold late. AWEPOLLONIA bumped at the start, chased between foes then a bit off the rail, continued inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and outfinished rivals for the place. PRINCESS BECKY between rivals early, chased a bit off the rail, angled to the inside leaving the turn and edged foes for third. SHARP IMAGE broke in, hopped and bumped a rival, chased between horses then a bit off the rail into and on the turn and into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award between foes late. LITTLE LILLY stalked a bit off the rail, bid between horses into the turn, came out some in the stretch and also was outfinished for a minor share. TIZ WILLOW chased outside then alongside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. GEE CEE CEE dueled outside the winner then three deep into the turn, stalked off the inside leaving the turn, drifted five wide into the stretch and weakened. MAYCAUSEMIRACLES broke a bit slowly, chased off the rail, swung four wide into the stretch and did not rally. HALF MILE SPLIT HAND TIMED.
SIXTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Barretts Juvenile Stakes'. Colts and Geldings. 2 year olds. Time 21.65 44.86 1:08.75 1:15.28
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Galilean
|116
|3
|3
|2–1
|2–hd
|1–1½
|1–nk
|Van Dyke
|0.90
|5
|Seven Scents
|116
|5
|1
|3–½
|3–1½
|2–½
|2–1
|Franco
|2.60
|6
|Our Silver Oak
|118
|6
|2
|5–4
|5–5
|3–2½
|3–7
|Elliott
|6.60
|4
|Kid Koil
|117
|4
|4
|4–1
|4–½
|4–5
|4–½
|Pedroza
|19.80
|1
|Big Impression
|120
|1
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5–12
|Pereira
|54.50
|2
|My Mandate
|116
|2
|5
|1–hd
|1–hd
|5–hd
|6
|Roman
|3.70
|3
|GALILEAN
|3.80
|2.60
|2.10
|5
|SEVEN SCENTS
|3.00
|2.20
|6
|OUR SILVER OAK
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3)
|$17.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$4.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-6-4)
|$4.40
|$1 TRIFECTA (3-5-6)
|$16.90
Winner–Galilean B.c.2 by
$1 Pick Three (3-1-3) paid $51.00. Pick Three Pool $45,957.
GALILEAN broke in a bit and bumped with a rival, had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, battled between foes on the turn, took a short lead into the stretch, inched away under urging, kicked clear then drifted in through the drive and just held. SEVEN SCENTS stalked outside, bid three deep on the turn and into the stretch, continued outside in the drive and came back on late. OUR SILVER OAK chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and finished willingly. KID KOIL between horses early, chased a bit off the rail to the stretch and weakened. BIG IMPRESSION bumped at the start, settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and was not a threat. MY MANDATE broke out and bumped with the winner then with the rival to the inside, dueled just off the rail then inside into and on the turn, dropped back in the stretch, drifted out late and gave way.
SEVENTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 21.37 44.35 56.98
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Red Wine and Dine
|124
|3
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–1¼
|Delgadillo
|2.80
|6
|Rule He Will
|119
|5
|3
|3–2
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–nk
|McDaid
|2.30
|7
|St. Reno
|124
|6
|4
|2–hd
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–1
|Roman
|5.30
|3
|Tomasino
|124
|2
|5
|5–7
|5–8
|5–8
|4–¾
|Pereira
|3.90
|5
|Louden's Gray
|124
|4
|2
|4–½
|4–½
|4–½
|5–6
|Pedroza
|2.70
|1
|Demonslayer
|117
|1
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Fuentes
|50.40
|4
|RED WINE AND DINE
|7.60
|3.80
|2.60
|6
|RULE HE WILL
|3.80
|3.20
|7
|ST. RENO
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)
|$19.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$16.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-7-3)
|$19.67
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-6-7)
|$90.10
Winner–Red Wine and Dine B.g.5 by Prime Timber out of Romance Writer, by Bertrando. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Rafael DeLeon. Owner: Jaime Roberto Renella. Mutuel Pool $110,815 Daily Double Pool $13,893 Exacta Pool $51,296 Superfecta Pool $27,856 Trifecta Pool $36,465. Scratched–Captain Walker.
$1 Pick Three (1-3-4) paid $44.50. Pick Three Pool $29,743.
RED WINE AND DINE dueled a bit off the rail on the backstretch and inside on the turn, came off the fence into the stretch, inched clear under urging and held gamely. RULE HE WILL had good early speed and dueled between horses then outside the winner on the turn, was fanned out a bit into the stretch and continued willingly to hold the place. ST. RENO pressed the pace outside the top pair then stalked off the rail leaving the turn, came four wide into the stretch and was edged for second. TOMASINO saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch, angled back to the inside in the drive and was outfinished for a minor award. LOUDEN'S GRAY chased outside on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch and could not summon the needed late kick. DEMONSLAYER settled off the pace inside to the stretch and did not rally.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 23.39 46.71 1:10.93 1:23.31 1:36.10
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Just Kidding
|124
|4
|6
|5–2½
|3–hd
|3–1½
|3–2½
|1–¾
|Pereira
|3.00
|4
|Avanti Bello
|119
|2
|2
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–3½
|Figueroa
|1.80
|5
|Kristi's Copilot
|124
|3
|5
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–2½
|2–1½
|3–3½
|Van Dyke
|4.20
|1
|My Farmer
|119
|1
|1
|4–½
|5–1
|4–hd
|4–1
|4–2
|Espinoza
|4.80
|7
|Senator Robert
|124
|5
|4
|7
|6–1
|5–2
|5–5
|5–17
|Pena
|4.40
|9
|Aberdeen Island
|119
|7
|3
|3–hd
|4–½
|6–3
|6–2½
|6–½
|Payeras
|36.50
|8
|Air Pocket
|124
|6
|7
|6–hd
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Maldonado
|28.60
|6
|JUST KIDDING
|8.00
|3.60
|2.40
|4
|AVANTI BELLO
|2.80
|2.20
|5
|KRISTI'S COPILOT
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6)
|$41.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-4)
|$10.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-5-1)
|$8.16
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-4-5)
|$28.40
Winner–Just Kidding B.g.6 by Kiss the Kid out of Catomaria, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Steve Tucker (FL). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Robert John Vanderdussen. Mutuel Pool $134,015 Daily Double Pool $14,239 Exacta Pool $62,219 Superfecta Pool $37,210 Trifecta Pool $45,557. Scratched–Braddock, Wheresthemoneyjack.
$1 Pick Three (3-4-6) paid $42.70. Pick Three Pool $16,525.
JUST KIDDING chased off the rail then between horses, continued off the inside on the second turn and three deep into the stretch, rallied under urging to wear down the runner-up late. AVANTI BELLO sent to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, fought back in the stretch, inched away again a sixteenth out but could not hold off the winner. KRISTI'S COPILOT stalked the pace off the rail, bid outside the runner-up into the stretch, could not match the top pair in the final sixteenth but bested the others. MY FARMER saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, had the rider lose the whip in upper stretch and lacked a rally. SENATOR ROBERT four wide into the first turn, chased outside a rival then between foes on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. ABERDEEN ISLAND also four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep, fell back some and angled in off the rail leaving the second turn and gave way in the drive. AIR POCKET broke a bit slowly, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and had nothing left for the drive.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 23.73 47.70 1:12.70 1:25.70 1:39.26
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Copper Cowgirl
|115
|3
|2
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–1
|1–½
|1–nk
|Figueroa
|2.40
|9
|Chapis
|120
|9
|5
|6–hd
|3–hd
|3–1½
|3–1½
|2–½
|Fuentes
|13.70
|2
|Trappiza
|124
|2
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–hd
|3–1½
|Franco
|4.60
|8
|Midnight Crossing
|120
|8
|4
|5–hd
|4–hd
|4–2
|4–1½
|4–hd
|Gutierrez
|1.80
|7
|Heloise
|113
|7
|9
|8–2
|8–1
|5–1
|5–1½
|5–4
|Rodriguez
|12.20
|5
|Princess Nicole
|124
|5
|3
|3–½
|5–hd
|6–1½
|6–2½
|6–2
|Pereira
|11.90
|6
|Grecian Fort
|113
|6
|8
|9
|9
|7–hd
|7–3
|7–7
|Fuentes
|110.90
|1
|Solar Corona
|122
|1
|6
|7–1½
|7–2½
|8–3
|8–8
|8–18
|Bednar
|34.90
|4
|Bahama Mama
|115
|4
|7
|4–hd
|6–hd
|9
|9
|9
|Espinoza
|6.80
|3
|COPPER COWGIRL
|6.80
|4.20
|3.40
|9
|CHAPIS
|10.40
|7.40
|2
|TRAPPIZA
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3)
|$42.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-9)
|$33.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-9-2-8)
|$52.70
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (NO WINNERS)
|Carryover $6,833
|$1 TRIFECTA (3-9-2)
|$176.50
Winner–Copper Cowgirl Ch.f.3 by Southern Image out of Lovehi, by Swiss Yodeler. Bred by Dr. Mikel C. Harrington & Patricia O.Harrington (KY). Trainer: Patricia Harrington. Owner: Patricia Harrington. Mutuel Pool $152,368 Daily Double Pool $47,294 Exacta Pool $83,916 Superfecta Pool $58,166 Super High Five Pool $9,114 Trifecta Pool $62,138. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (4-6-3) paid $82.30. Pick Three Pool $47,854. $1 Pick Four (3-4-6-3) 4 correct paid $156.90. Pick Four Pool $230,657. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/9-3-4-6-3) 5 correct paid $446.50. Pick Five Pool $225,162. $2 Pick Six (3-1/9-3-4-6-3) 5 out of 6 paid $243.20. Pick Six Pool $51,426. Pick Six Carryover $26,991.
COPPER COWGIRL dueled outside a rival, took a short lead in the stretch and held on gamely under urging between foes through the final furlong. CHAPIS stalked five wide then off the rail on the second turn and into the stretch, bid three deep in the final furlong and continued willingly. TRAPPIZA hopped slightly at the start, had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back along the rail through the stretch and went gamely to the wire. MIDNIGHT CROSSING four wide into the first turn, stalked four wide between foes then off the rail on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. HELOISE off a bit slowly, drifted five wide into the first turn, angled in and chased a bit off the rail, swung four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. PRINCESS NICOLE stalked the pace between horses then outside a rival on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. GRECIAN FORT washy at the gate, settled off the rail then angled to the inside on the first turn, came off the rail leaving the backstretch, went outside on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. SOLAR CORONA saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the second turn and weakened. BAHAMA MAMA a bit slow to begin, stalked between horses, also dropped back on the second turn and gave way.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|1,692
|$582,804
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,933,128
|Out of State
|N/A
|$3,921,508
|TOTAL
|1,692
|$6,437,440
Los Alamitos Race Course Entries for Sunday, September 23.
Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 12th day of a 12-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Cayate
|Santiago Gonzalez
|124
|Kristin Mulhall
|7-2
|2
|Black Storm
|Alonso Quinonez
|124
|Lloyd C. Wicker
|4-1
|3
|Goldie's Hills
|Edgar Payeras
|119
|Louis A. Bradvica
|10-1
|4
|Bless His Heart
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|3-1
|5
|Satrapa
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|8-5
|6
|Dynamic Duo
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Charles R. Stutts
|10-1
SECOND RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Family Rules
|John Jude
|124
|Duff Shidaker
|5-1
|6,250
|2
|Blooming Hannah
|124
|Robert A. Bean
|5-1
|6,250
|3
|Holidayincambodia
|Juan Sanchez
|124
|Daniel Azcarate
|5-2
|6,250
|4
|Rockantharos
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Antonio Garcia
|12-1
|6,250
|5
|Scathing
|Heriberto Figueroa
|119
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|2-1
|6,250
|6
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Raymond C. Bryner
|10-1
|6,250
|7
|Anamontana
|Efrain Hernandez
|124
|Jesus Nunez
|6-1
|6,250
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Nova
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Rafael DeLeon
|5-1
|8,000
|2
|Reverend Al
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Blake R. Heap
|4-1
|7,000
|3
|Towards the Light
|Barrington Harvey
|122
|Michael A. Curtis
|7-2
|8,000
|4
|Kenny Benny
|Efrain Hernandez
|124
|Jesus Nunez
|3-1
|8,000
|5
|Tiz Love
|Heriberto Figueroa
|119
|Patricia Harrington
|6-1
|8,000
|6
|I'll Wrap It Up
|Santiago Gonzalez
|124
|Steven Miyadi
|5-2
|8,000
|7
|Sterling Wager
|Johnny Allen
|122
|Elmer January
|30-1
|7,000
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|La Waun
|Assael Espinoza
|112
|Jack Steiner
|6-1
|32,000
|2
|Very Very Stella
|Agapito Delgadillo
|121
|Dan Blacker
|4-1
|32,000
|3
|Muchos Besos
|Geovanni Franco
|119
|Javier Jose Sierra
|5-1
|28,000
|4
|Mr. Opportunist
|Edwin Maldonado
|121
|Adam Kitchingman
|3-1
|32,000
|5
|Arch Prince
|Alonso Quinonez
|121
|Bobby Wayne Grayson
|7-2
|32,000
|6
|Crown the Kitten
|Heriberto Figueroa
|114
|Gus Headley
|5-2
|28,000
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Rockin My Mojo
|Octavio Vergara, Jr.
|124
|Blake R. Heap
|5-1
|6,250
|2
|Many Treats
|John Jude
|124
|Duff Shidaker
|20-1
|6,250
|3
|Love Your Life
|Efrain Hernandez
|124
|Jesus Nunez
|7-2
|6,250
|4
|Particle of Energy
|Francisco Monroy
|124
|W. R. Whitehouse
|8-1
|6,250
|5
|Quantum Force
|Juan Sanchez
|124
|Sergio Morfin
|5-1
|6,250
|6
|Rock N Doc
|Anthony Locke
|124
|Stacy Locke
|15-1
|6,250
|7
|Hidden Crook
|Barrington Harvey
|124
|Angela Maria Aquino
|20-1
|6,250
|8
|Bourque
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Antonio Garcia
|6-1
|6,250
|9
|Hedoesitinstyle
|Vinnie Bednar
|124
|Jesus Nunez
|20-1
|6,250
|10
|Chrisiscookin
|Heriberto Figueroa
|119
|Genaro Vallejo
|5-2
|6,250
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Spirit Mission
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|3-1
|20,000
|2
|June Two Four
|Geovanni Franco
|118
|George Papaprodromou
|12-1
|18,000
|3
|Spend It
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Rafael Becerra
|7-2
|20,000
|4
|Alphadar
|Saul Arias
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|8-1
|20,000
|5
|Violent Affair
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Art Sherman
|6-1
|20,000
|6
|Skagit River
|Brice Blanc
|120
|Patricia Harrington
|20-1
|20,000
|7
|Indy's Outlaw
|Francisco Monroy
|124
|W. R. Whitehouse
|20-1
|20,000
|8
|Welldidyougetit
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Mark Glatt
|4-1
|20,000
|9
|Grand Minister
|Heriberto Figueroa
|113
|Steven Miyadi
|4-1
|18,000
SEVENTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Gypsy's Rule
|Alonso Quinonez
|124
|Reed Saldana
|5-1
|2
|Asem
|Felipe Martinez
|120
|Kelly Castaneda
|15-1
|3
|Herunbridledpower
|Efrain Hernandez
|124
|Rosemary Trela
|3-1
|4
|Garrulous Gal
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|20-1
|5
|Prophetinparadise
|Kellie McDaid
|119
|Angela Maria Aquino
|15-1
|6
|Lucky Student
|124
|Michael Pender
|5-2
|7
|Parasail
|Edgar Payeras
|119
|Robert J. Lucas
|20-1
|8
|Kristie's Heart
|Heriberto Figueroa
|119
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|5-1
|9
|Belligerent
|Brayan Pena
|124
|Marcia Stortz
|20-1
|10
|Adios Cali
|Assael Espinoza
|119
|Steve Knapp
|5-1
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|King Abner
|Assael Espinoza
|119
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2
|2
|Fire When Ready
|Gary Stevens
|118
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-1
|3
|Love My Bud
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Martin F. Jones
|6-1
|20,000
|4
|Perfect Wager
|Tyler Baze
|118
|Jeff Mullins
|5-1
|5
|Shaymin
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|6-1
|6
|Tough But Nice
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Hector O. Palma
|9-2
|20,000
|7
|Ninety Nine Proof
|Heriberto Figueroa
|119
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|20,000
NINTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Princess Kendra
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Reed Saldana
|5-2
|20,000
|2
|Ciao Luna
|Geovanni Franco
|118
|Steve Knapp
|8-1
|3
|Emmy and I
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Tim Yakteen
|7-2
|20,000
|4
|Magicalchic
|Edgar Payeras
|117
|Louis A. Bradvica
|20-1
|20,000
|5
|Happy Issue
|Assael Espinoza
|117
|Vann Belvoir
|4-1
|6
|Bold At Night
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Jeffrey Metz
|10-1
|20,000
|7
|Wonderful Lie
|Heriberto Figueroa
|119
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|20,000
|8
|Funny Bean
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Robert A. Bean
|15-1
TENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Johnny Ray
|Edgar Payeras
|115
|Charles S. Treece
|3-1
|20,000
|2
|Snazzy Dresser
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|6-1
|20,000
|3
|Head of the Line
|Efrain Hernandez
|124
|Jesus Nunez
|20-1
|20,000
|4
|Calie View
|Vinnie Bednar
|120
|Robert A. Bean
|20-1
|20,000
|5
|Scorpio
|Alex Jimenez
|120
|Paula S. Capestro
|20-1
|20,000
|6
|Jonas
|Brayan Pena
|124
|Daniel Dunham
|8-1
|20,000
|7
|Tandy's Big Sky
|Juan Sanchez
|120
|Jesus Nunez
|30-1
|20,000
|8
|Captain N. Barron
|Assael Espinoza
|115
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|4-1
|20,000
|9
|Iron Curtain
|Alonso Quinonez
|124
|Val Brinkerhoff
|5-2
|20,000
|10
|Friendly Steve
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Blake R. Heap
|6-1
|20,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|Impeachment Ace
|Chris Russell
|124
|Louis A. Bradvica
|20-1
|20,000