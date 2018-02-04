Lombo, Roy H win stakes races at Santa Anita

There were four stakes races Saturday at Santa Anita, and the easiest winner was Roy H in the $200,000 Palos Verdes Stakes. Roy H, the Eclipse Award champion sprinter after winning five of his six races last year, cruised to a 3 1/2-length victory under Desormeaux in his 2018 debut at six furlongs. Trainer Peter Miller has plans for the 6-year-old to race in the Golden Shaheen in Dubai on March 31.