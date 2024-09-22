Advertisement
Live
Chargers

Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live updates, how to watch and betting odds

Share via
Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston runs with the ball after making a catch against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston runs after making a catch against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 8. The Chargers are aiming to improve to 3-0 on the season with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers look to stay undefeated on the young season when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road at 10 a.m. PDT (CBS, Paramount+).

By Thuc Nhi NguyenStaff Writer 

What you need to know

Chargers vs. Steelers: How to watch, prediction and odds

Justin Herbert misses Chargers practice again

Why run-heavy offense can be Justin Herbert’s ‘best friend’

Interior linemen tackle Chargers’ biggest question mark on NFL’s No. 1 defense

By Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Chargers defensive tackle Poona Ford (95) celebrates after his interception against the Raiders.
Chargers defensive tackle Poona Ford celebrates after his interception against the Raiders that sealed the Week 1 victory.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was the Chargers’ first major opportunity to reintroduce themselves. On fourth and one in the season opener, however, it wasn’t Joey Bosa or Khalil Mack who made the play that sent the defense’s first warning shot of the Jim Harbaugh era.

It was Poona Ford and Otito Ogbonnia who came crashing into the backfield.

The pair of 300-pound tackles who combined to stop the Las Vegas Raiders on the Chargers’ second defensive series of the season have turned the team’s line from a question mark to a strength while setting the tone for the stingiest scoring defense in the NFL, giving up just 6.5 points per game.

The Chargers’ established edge rushers are the stars of the defensive front, and the interior linemen are ready to make names for themselves as well.

Continue reading here

Share via

Justin Herbert misses Chargers practice again: ‘Thankfully it’s only Friday’

By Thuc Nhi Nguyen

VIDEO | 01:18
Justin Herbert talks about his injury and status for Sunday

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert talks about his ankle injury and his status for Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers (Thuc Nhi Nguyen / Los Angeles Times)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert said he was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 26-year-old sat out practice again Friday and had a thick layer of athletic tape wrapped over his right cleat as he worked through exercises with a trainer on the campus of University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Herbert, who suffered the injury last Sunday in a win over the Carolina Panthers, is “doing everything necessary” to play Sunday, coach Jim Harbaugh said, but the quarterback could not commit to whether he expected to take the field at Acrisure Stadium.

Continue reading here

Share via
Advertisement

Chargers vs. Steelers: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

By Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa celebrates after sacking Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew.
Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa celebrates after sacking Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew on Sept. 8.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

They’ve won at home. They’ve won on the road. The Chargers now get a glimpse of how they might fare in the playoffs.

After beating up on the Raiders and the Panthers — who combined for nine wins last season — the Chargers face what coach Jim Harbaugh calls their “playoff opener” against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are the Chargers’ first opponent that went to the playoffs last year.

Featuring the top two stingiest scoring defenses in the NFL, Sunday’s game is likely to be a slugfest. Although the Chargers have had no trouble relying on running back J.K. Dobbins for the majority of their offense, Justin Herbert’s ankle injury still casts significant concern about the team’s chances against a Steelers defense that has given up just eight points per game.

Continue reading here

Share via
Advertisement