Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live updates, how to watch and betting odds

Interior linemen tackle Chargers’ biggest question mark on NFL’s No. 1 defense

Chargers defensive tackle Poona Ford celebrates after his interception against the Raiders that sealed the Week 1 victory. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was the Chargers’ first major opportunity to reintroduce themselves. On fourth and one in the season opener, however, it wasn’t Joey Bosa or Khalil Mack who made the play that sent the defense’s first warning shot of the Jim Harbaugh era.

It was Poona Ford and Otito Ogbonnia who came crashing into the backfield.

The pair of 300-pound tackles who combined to stop the Las Vegas Raiders on the Chargers’ second defensive series of the season have turned the team’s line from a question mark to a strength while setting the tone for the stingiest scoring defense in the NFL, giving up just 6.5 points per game.

The Chargers’ established edge rushers are the stars of the defensive front, and the interior linemen are ready to make names for themselves as well.

