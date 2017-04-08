Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose top a strong Masters leaderboard heading to final round

What a leaderboard heading into the final round of the Masters.

Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia at the top.

Rickie Fowler one stroke back.

And, most menacing, two shots back is Jordan Spieth, who has never finished lower than second at Augusta National Golf Club.

Sunday’s final round will bring with it the kind of drama this tournament expects, with only one person winning, but likely a handful of golfers losing it.

Charley Hoffman, the first-round leader and second-round co-leader, had a two-shot lead with five holes to play Saturday. Then he bogeyed the 14th and put his tee shot in the water at the par-three 16th, leading to a double bogey.

He is two shots back at four under, along with Ryan Moore and Spieth.

If you are into sentiment, or even karma, then Garcia, the native of Borriol, Spain, is your man. Sunday is the 60th anniversary of the birth of Seve Ballesteros, the most famous golfer ever from Spain and a two-time Masters winner. He died in 2011 at age 54.

“Him and [Jose Maria] Olazabal, they were both my big idols growing up,” said Garcia, considered perhaps the best player never to have won a golf major. “I don’t want to get ahead of myself , but I don’t even know how much it would mean to be able to join both my idols as a Masters winner. It would be nice to have a chance and hopefully do it.”

If you are into the alleged Renaissance of English golfers, then Rose is your man. Last year, the Masters was won by Briton Danny Willett. He didn’t make the cut this year.

“There’s wonderful story lines” heading into the last round, Rose said. “Obviously I’m a major champion [U.S. Open, 2013], but I’m looking for more and I’m certainly looking for my first Masters and my first green jacket. This is a place I dearly love to be part of history here.

“Everybody has a story line and I’m not even touching upon past champions who are right there, as well.”

Rose’s best Masters finish was second in 2015.

Saturday’s round was like a high-level chess match. It was never quite clear who had the real advantage.

The day started with Hoffman, Garcia, Fowler and Belgian-born Thomas Pieters at four under.

Pieters was the first to leave the rarefied air at the top of the leaderboard. He bogeyed the first hole, though he got the shot back with a birdie on the second.

But it was the 11th hole that removed him from the list of viable contenders — he three-putted from five feet for a double bogey. He finished with a 75 and is five shots back at one under.

Fowler floundered early and was one over through 10 holes. But birdies on the two par fives on the back nine allowed him to shoot a 71, leaving him at five under.

“You have to be patient,” Fowler said. “You can’t really try and get too much out of this golf course. But with that being said, even when you’re playing conservative lines, you still have to execute. You know, you can put yourself in bad positions even trying to play the safe spot.”

Rose did all his work on the back nine, birdieing five of the last seven holes. While all eyes were on the struggling Hoffman and scrambling Garcia, Rose really wasn’t noticed until he birdied 17 and 18 to finish off a 67.

“I took advantage of the par fives — 8, 13, 15 — and stole a couple more,” Rose said. “It was a very solid round and then obviously finishing birdie-birdie just kind of put a cherry on top of what was a good day.”

Garcia’s 70 was a major triumph for him. Before Saturday, his third-round average at Augusta was 75. And for those counting, he’s played 74 majors without a win.

Photos from the Masters at Augusta National, site of golf's first major tournament of the year.

His back nine was filled with pars except on the two par fives.

On 13, Garcia thought he put his second shot in the water that guards the green. But for the grace of a mower set high, his ball defied gravity and stayed on the incline from the water to the fringe.

He then chipped to a foot and made the birdie putt. On 15, he made a four-footer for birdie.

“I’ve definitely had some good breaks throughout three rounds,” Garcia said. “Thirteen obviously was one of them. I didn’t feel like I hit a bad shot. I was hitting plenty of club [four-iron], but it was one of those things that the ball just came out really soft.

“Fortunately for me, that bank seems to be a tiny bit longer this year, which is nice.”

Still, with all that talent at the top, the real favorite might be Spieth. If he’d merely taken a bogey instead of that quadruple-bogey nine at No. 15 on Thursday, he would be leading by one stroke.

His Masters finishes are second, first and second. His 68 was the second-lowest round of the day, behind Rose.

Garcia and Rose will play in the final group, Fowler and Spieth in the penultimate group.

Forty times in the 80 years of the Masters, the third-round leader or co-leader has won the tournament.

So, call Sunday’s final round a coin flip.

Caption Opening day for Los Angeles Dodgers The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. Caption Opening day for Los Angeles Dodgers The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. Caption Fans at the Dodgers 2017 season opener Fans celebrate as the Dodgers open their 2017 season against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Fans celebrate as the Dodgers open their 2017 season against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Caption Lakers honor Shaquille O'Neal with giant statue outside Staples Center Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center. Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center. Caption Ethan Thompson is player of the year Bishop Montgomery guard tops All-Area team Bishop Montgomery guard tops All-Area team Caption Curiosity Correspondent: Learn to throw a pitch in 60 seconds It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >> It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >>

john.cherwa@latimes.com

@jcherwa