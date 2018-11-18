Sebastien Ogier wins sixth straight World Rally Championship

Sebastien Ogier won his sixth straight World Rally Championship after a final day of racing at Rally Australia in Coffs Harbour, Australia, ended the hopes of his only two challengers for the season title.
The Frenchman started a wet Sunday needing to hold his spot ahead of Thierry Neuville, while overnight rally leader Ott Tanak also remained with a chance of moving ahead of Ogier.
Instead it was that pair which failed to finish, with Neuville clipping a tree with three stages remaining and Tanak running off the road on the second-last stage.
Neither was able to recover, with the dual retirements assuring Ogier another title regardless of how he fares on the season's final stage.
The 34-year-old Ogier sealed the title in fashion, though, blitzing the seven-kilometer Wedding Bells final stage to claim his only forest stage victory of the rally and five bonus points.
15-year-old Turk sets Moto3 record with win
Turkish rider Can Oncu won his maiden Moto3 race to become the youngest grand prix winner in motorcycling at age 15.
Making his debut at the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix in Cheste, Spain, on Sunday, Oncu secured the historic victory by taking advantage of crashes in front of him on a wet track at Ricardo Tormo circuit.
He started fourth and moved to third by the end of the first lap, then second-place Marco Bezzecchi crashed early in the race and leader Tony Arbolino went down with 12 laps to go.
The long-haired KTM rider almost crashed on the final lap but was able to recover to finish four seconds in front of 2018 champion Jorge Martin.
Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati took advantage of a difficult wet track to win the season-ending Valencia MotoGP on Sunday.
Poor conditions forced the race to be interrupted near its halfway point with Alex Rins in the lead on a Suzuki, but Dovizioso took control after the restart to seal his fourth win of the season.