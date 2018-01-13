Pac-12 basketball: Arizona uses late run to outlast Oregon

Arizona went on a big run, then had a rash of turnovers and defensive mistakes to let Oregon back in it. The Wildcats again went on a big run, again allowed the Ducks to rally.

A third time put Oregon away.

Allonzo Trier scored 25 points, Deandre Ayton added 24 and No. 17 Arizona used that late run to outlast Oregon 90-83 on Saturday.

“It's a huge win, especially since Oregon is rolling and had a huge win in Phoenix against ASU,” said Arizona's Rawle Alkins, who had 13 points and six assists. “We had to protect our home court.”

Arizona (14-4, 4-1 Pac-12) grinded out a defense-dominated win over Oregon State on Thursday. It was all about the offense on Saturday, two long, athletic teams trading runs throughout an entertaining game.

Arizona had the last one, scoring eight straight points to go up 84-77 with 72 seconds left. The Wildcats shot 53 percent from the field to beat the team that ended their 49-game home-court winning streak a year ago.

Oregon (12-6, 2-3) rallied from double-digit deficits three times, but couldn't muster a final comeback to leave the desert with a split between the Pac-12's two Arizona schools.

Elijah Brown scored 25 points and MiKyle McIntosh had 20 for the Ducks.

at Washington State 78, California 53: Robert Franks scored 25 of his 34 points in the second half, breaking a program record for 3-pointers made in a single game, and Washington State cruised to a 78-53 win over California on Saturday.

Washington State (9-8, 1-4 Pac-12) finally got back in the win column after dropping its first four in conference play.

Franks' shooting performance lifted the Cougars in the second half, hitting seven 3's for 10 of 13 from long range.

He sparked a 13-1 run for WSU over the course of four minutes nailing a 3 to ignite the crowd and his teammates. The run opened up a 17-point lead in the second half for the Cougars and they never looked back.

Malachi Flynn added 14 points along with a solid performance from Drick Bernstine who played facilitator scoring 10 points with six rebounds and nine assists.

Kwinton Hinson provided a Cougar spark with seven points, seven rebounds and six assists in 26 minutes of play.

The loss for California (7-11, 1-4) was its fourth straight, punctuating an abysmal performance in the second half. The Bears were able to keep it close for most of the game, but lost control after several droughts and a huge WSU run.

Justice Sueing scored 14 points and grabbed 8 rebounds for Cal after scoring a career high 27 against UW. Juhwan Harris-Dyson added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Don Coleman managed 10 points on 3-for-8 shooting. Coleman is the team's leading scorer averaging 18 points per game on the year.

at No. 11 Arizona State 77, Oregon State 75: Shannon Evans scored seven of his 22 points in a late 10-0 run and No. 11 Arizona State held on to beat Oregon State 77-75 on Saturday.

Cody Justice added 14 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Sun Devils (14-3, 2-3 Pac-12), who were coming off an upset home loss to Oregon on Thursday night.

Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 21 for the Beavers (10-7, 2-3), including five three-pointers (in 10 attempts).

Arizona State prevailed despite an off night from point guard Tra Holder. The Pac-12's leading scorer at 20.9 points per game made 1 of 9 shots for four points.

Tres Tinkle scored 18 for Oregon State but missed a 3-pointer that would have won the game at the buzzer. Thompson's little brother Trevor added 11 points, as did teammate Drew Eubanks.

Evans had all of his 22 points in the second half while Remy Martin scored 12 and De'Quon Lake 11 for the Sun Devils.

The Beavers, who also played Arizona close on Thursday but lost on a late Wildcat rally, have not beaten a Top 25 team on the road since a win at then-No. 15 Washington on Jan. 5, 1985.

Evans made two free throws and a driving layup, then capped it with a 3-pointer in the 10-0 surge that put Arizona State ahead 73-68 with 1:07 remaining. Oregon State cut it to 75-73 on Stephen Thompson's 3 with 32 seconds left.

Stanford 73, at Washington 64: Daejon Davis was still in his Stanford uniform nearly 45 minutes later, signing autographs for the handful of kids still lingering around seeking out the former Seattle high school star.

There were good reasons for the kids to wait for Davis after a memorable first college trip back to his hometown.

Davis, a one-time Washington commit, had 16 points, Reid Travis also finished with 16 points, and Stanford completed its first two-game road sweep in conference play in nearly eight years with a 73-64 win over Washington on Saturday night.

The Cardinal (10-8, 4-1 Pac-12) had not won both games of a Pac-12 road trip since sweeping the Oregon schools in February 2010. Stanford raced past Washington State on Thursday and took advantage of offensive struggles by Washington to pull away for its fourth straight victory.

Davis was the star, playing a few miles from where he was a prep standout at Garfield High School and on the court he was originally slated to play collegiately. Davis de-committed from Washington after Lorenzo Romar was fired last March and instead ended up at Stanford.

Davis was the subject of boos and chants from Washington fans throughout, but he silenced those same fans hitting a 3-pointer with 3:23 left to push Stanford's lead to 65-60. It was his only 3 of the game, and Davis added 10 rebounds and five assists. He did have seven turnovers.