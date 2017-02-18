Pac-12 basketball roundup: No. 5 Arizona holds off Washington

Lauri Markkanen had 26 points and 13 rebounds, Allonzo Trier scored a season-high 21 points and No. 5 Arizona held on to defeat Washington, 76-68, on Saturday night in a Pac-12 Conference game at Seattle.

The first-place Wildcats (25-3, 14-1 Pac-12) won their fourth straight and did it short-handed, with starters Dusan Ristic and Kadeem Allen out because of injuries.

Washington (9-18, 2-13) put forth one of its best efforts of the season but could not snap a losing streak that reached nine games, tied for the longest in school history. Markelle Fultz scored 26 points, but the Huskies had no field goals in the final 4:41.

at No. 7 Oregon 101, Colorado 73: Dillon Brooks scored 23 points and Dylan Ennis had 20 to help the Ducks (24-4, 13-2) avenge an upset loss at Boulder last month. Oregon won its 42nd straight home game, longest active streak in the nation. George King had 16 points for the Buffaloes (16-12, 6-9).

at Washington State 86, Arizona State 71: Conor Clifford scored 19 points, Ike Iroegbu had 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and the Cougars (15-12, 5-10) ended a five-game skid. Shannon Evans II scored 21 for the Sun Devils (13-15, 6-9).

at UCLA 102, USC 70