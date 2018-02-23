Pac-12 basketball roundup: No. 14 Arizona beats Oregon State 75-65 in OT

Deandre Ayton had 19 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, helping Arizona to the road win without guard Allonzo Trier.
Rawle Alkins had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats (22-6, 12-3 Pac-12), and Dusan Ristic scored 14 points.
Trier was declared ineligible by the NCAA after a trace amount of a banned substance was found during a late January drug screening, according to a university statement.
Ethan Thompson had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Beavers (13-14, 5-10). Tres Tinkle added 14 points, six rebounds and six assists.
at Stanford 94, Washington 78: Reid Travis scored 23 of his career-high 33 points in the first half as Stanford jumped to an early lead on the way to a 94-78 victory over Washington on Thursday night.
Dorian Pickens added 20 points as the Cardinal (15-13, 9-6 Pac-12) kept their postseason hopes alive. Michael Humphrey added 15 points before fouling out in the final six minutes and Oscar Da Silva scored 14.
Travis, who also had nine rebounds, was 11 of 17 from the floor and also from the foul line.
Jaylen Howell scored 18 points to lead the Huskies (18-10, 8-7 Pac-12), who lost their fourth straight to Stanford and fell to 2-6 in their last eight games.
Washington State 78, at California 76: Drick Bernstein scored a layup with 1.7 seconds left and Washington State held off Cal 78-76 on Thursday night in a duel to escape last place in the Pac-12 Conference.
There were five lead changes and three ties in the final 5 minutes, and Cal knotted the score at 76-all when Marcus Lee scored off a feed from Justice Sueing with 7.1 seconds left.
But the Cougars (11-16, 3-12) hurried the ball up court and Malachi Flynn delivered the ball to Bernstein for the game-winner. Moments earlier, Flynn gave WSU a 76-74 lead when he made a 3-pointer with 24.4 seconds left.
Robert Franks led the Cougars with 15 points and Bernstein, Flynn and Viont'e Daniels each scored 14.
Freshman Justice Sueing scored 16 of his 25 points in the second half for the Bears (8-20, 3-13) to top 20 points for the sixth time. Redshirt freshman Roman Davis, who had totaled just 26 points all season, scored a career-high 15 and Lee scored 14.
at Oregon 75, Arizona State 68: Elijah Brown had 19 points and seven rebounds, and MiKyle McIntosh added 16 points to lead Oregon past Arizona State 75-68 on Thursday night.
Paul White had 11 points for the Ducks (18-10, 8-7 Pac-12), who beat the Sun Devils (19-8, 7-8) for the eighth consecutive time and moved into a tie for sixth in the conference standings.
Shannon Evans II led ASU with 25 points and Remy Martin added 15 off the bench. Tra Holder, the Sun Devils' leading scorer at 19.3 points per game, was 0 of 6 from the field and went scoreless for the first time in 64 games, since near the end of his sophomore season.
Kodi Justice had 12 points for ASU.
Brown, who was coming off a 19-point game against UCLA, was 8 of 12 overall and scored 12 points in the second half as Oregon never trailed after the break. The Ducks outrebounded ASU 40-32 and had a 36-14 edge in points in the paint.
Oregon led 43-40 after a sluggish first half by going inside, led by McIntosh with nine points. Brown had 10 straight points bridging halftime as the Ducks built their largest lead at 53-40.
at Utah 84, UCLA 78