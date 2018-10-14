Pac-12 football: No. 17 Oregon outlasts No. 7 Washington 30-27 in OT

C.J. Verdell scored on a 6-yard run in overtime and No. 17 Oregon knocked off No. 7 Washington 30-27 on Saturday.
Verdell finished with 111 yards but none were sweeter for the Ducks than the final 6, when he sprinted nearly untouched on third-and-goal and set off a wild celebration in the east end zone of Autzen Stadium.
The Ducks (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) were fortunate to reach overtime after Washington kicker Peyton Henry missed a 37-yard field-goal attempt on the final play of regulation. Henry's kick was wide right.
Washington (5-2, 3-1) took possession first in overtime but had to settle for Henry's 22-yard kick after stalling inside the 10. The Huskies had a chance to force a long field goal as Oregon faced third-and-11 after a holding call. But Justin Herbert threw a strike to Dillon Mitchell for 17 yards and the Ducks had first-and-goal. Three plays later, Verdell sprinted into the end zone and soon after the field of Autzen Stadium was a sea of green and yellow celebration a rivalry victory and redemption after losing at home to Stanford last month.