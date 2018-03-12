Teenage dream: Youngest player at Indian Wells delivers striking upset

By contrast, Sloane Stephens has faced plenty of pressure since she won the U.S. Open last September. Playing in the U.S. for the first time since that milestone, Stephens broke Victoria Azarenka's serve on each of her first five chances and earned a 6-1, 7-5 victory at Stadium 2. It was the first triumph for No. 13 seed Stephens in four tries against Azarenka, who hasn't played much since she became embroiled in a custody dispute over her young son. By any measure it was an emphatic step forward for Stephens after a slow start this year, including a first-round exit from the Australian Open.