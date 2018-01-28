Gun Runner, 2017 horse of the year, wins world's richest race in his final run

Gun Runner never had the star appeal of horses such as American Pharoah, Arrogate and California Chrome despite being in the upper reaches of the sport. He missed last year's Pegasus after an equine herpes virus quarantined horses at Fair Grounds in New Orleans. He passed the required blood test but his owners refused to allow vets to take a nasal swab that would have allowed him to ship to Gulfstream. They feared that a false positive on the nasal test would change the year-long path they had outlined for him.