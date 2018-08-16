Breeders' Cup returning to Santa Anita in 2019 and Del Mar in 2021

Word of Del Mar being close to hosting another Breeders’ Cup came just before the current Del Mar meet when Joe Harper, president and chief executive of the track, told the San Diego Union-Tribune that it was in serious negotiations for the event to return. Santa Anita has been talking to the Breeders’ Cup for most of the year and at one point thought it would be able to make an announcement as early as May. But negotiations with all the tracks dragged and contracts were not signed until recently.