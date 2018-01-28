Cal-bred horses step into the spotlight at Santa Anita's Cal Cup

Edwards Going Left, ridden by Tyler Baze and trained by John Sadler, was claimed for $50,000 last year. The 4-year-old son of Midnight Lute has won six races since. Sadler is known for his excellent claims, none better than the multiple Grade I-winning filly Iotapa, who produced a $1.9 million War Front colt last year. Is Edwards Going Left his next great claim?