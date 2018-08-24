Advertisement

Serena Williams won't be allowed to wear her catsuit at the French Open starting next year

Chuck Schilken
By
Aug 24, 2018 | 7:05 AM

Serena Williams no longer will be allowed to wear her skintight black catsuit at the French Open.

The French Tennis Federation president, Bernard Giudicelli, says the tournament that Williams has won three times is introducing a dress code to regulate players' uniforms because “I think that sometimes we've gone too far.”

In an interview in Tennis Magazine's 500th edition, Giudicelli singled out the figure-hugging black suit that Williams wore this year at Roland Garros and said made her feel like a superhero.

Giudicelli said: “It will no longer be accepted. One must respect the game and the place.”

He said Roland Garros’ new rules won’t be as strict as Wimbledon’s, which require players to wear white, but it will “impose certain limits.”

Many player uniforms for 2019 already have been designed, but Giudicelli said the French federation will be asking manufacturers for an advance look.

Serena Williams returns a shot against Kristyna Pliskova during the first round of the French Open on May 29. (Michel Euler / Associated Press)
