Advertisement

Serena Williams withdraws from upcoming Rogers Cup for personal reasons

By Associated Press
Aug 04, 2018 | 12:00 PM
| MONTREAL
Serena Williams withdraws from upcoming Rogers Cup for personal reasons
Serena Williams returns a shot to Johanna Konta during the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose on July 31. (Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)

Serena Williams has pulled out of next week's Rogers Cup hard-court tournament, citing personal reasons.

The tournament announced Williams' withdrawal on Saturday.

Advertisement

The 23-time Grand Slam champion is coming off the most lopsided defeat of her career, a 6-1, 6-0 loss to Johanna Konta in San Jose on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Williams was the runner-up at Wimbledon last month. That was just her fourth tournament since returning to the tour after having a baby in September and dealing with a health scare related to blood clots.

The year's last major tournament, the U.S. Open, starts on Aug. 27.

Williams will be replaced in the draw at Montreal by Tatjana Maria, who faces Alize Cornet in the first round.

Advertisement
Advertisement