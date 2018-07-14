Stan Smith will be forever connected to tennis through his shoe brand and the legendary Arthur Ashe

Smith was a close friend of the late Arthur Ashe, the UCLA legend whose name graces the main stadium court at Flushing Meadows, N.Y., home of the U.S. Open. Ashe, who contracted HIV from a blood transfusion he received during heart-bypass surgery, died in 1993. Among his long list of accomplishments both as a tennis player and social activist, he was the only black man to win singles titles at Wimbledon, the U.S. Open and the Australian Open.