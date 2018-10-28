Tennis: Roger Federer wins 99th career ATP Tour title

Roger Federer won his 99th career ATP Tour title on Sunday, beating qualifier Marius Copil 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the Swiss Indoors final.
A ninth title at Federer's hometown event in Basel, where he was once a ball boy, matched the nine he won at the Halle grass-court event in Germany. He closed the gap on the all-time singles titles list to Jimmy Connors, who leads with 109.
“It's been a magical week. It was dream run for me,” Federer said in his acceptance speech, before his fans' ovation brought tears welling in his eyes.
The top-seeded Swiss rallied from trailing by a service break in each set against the 93rd-ranked Romanian, whose serve was measured at 151 mph in his opening service game.
The title was the 37-year-old Federer's first in more than four months since winning on grass at Stuttgart in June.
Federer's 151st singles final on the ATP tour shaped up as one of his biggest mismatches by ranking. He has never lost a final to an opponent ranked below No. 87.
Svitolina wins WTA FInals
Elina Svitolina secured the biggest title of her career on Sunday, becoming the first Ukrainian player to win the season-ending WTA Finals trophy.
The No. 6-seeded Svitolina rebounded from a one-set deficit for a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 win over fifth-seeded Sloane Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion.
Svitolina fell onto her back on the court in celebration, and then shared a hug with Stephens.
The victory means Svitolina became the eighth player to go undefeated in winning the season-ending title, which features a three-match round-robin format at the outset, and first since Serena Williams in 2013.
She has now won 13 of 15 finals she's played in her career, including the last nine with her last final loss coming in 2016 to Petra Kvitova at the Zhuhai tournament. The WTA Finals ends its five-year run in Singapore this season and moves to Shenzen, China, for a 10-year run starting in 2019.
Anderson wins, handing Nishikori ninth straight loss in final
Kevin Anderson won his second title of the season at the Erste Bank Open on Sunday, sealing his place at next month's ATP finals.
The eighth-ranked Anderson defeated Kei Nishikori 6-3, 7-6 (3), handing his opponent his ninth straight defeat in a final.
Anderson, who also won in New York in February, earned a fifth career title but first at a higher-level ATP 500 event. He became the sixth player to qualify for the eight-man, season-ending event in London.