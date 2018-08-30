Serena Williams' victory sets up another chapter in greatest sibling rivalry in sports

When they meet Friday it will be in the third round of the U.S. Open, not the final. And Serena, still regaining her form after giving birth to daughter Alexis Olympia last Sept. 1, is seeded 17th here and ranks 26th in the world, far from the top spot she has occupied for 319 weeks of her career. But Serena’s steady serve, 30 winners and sharp performance in a 6-2, 6-2 rout of Carina Witthoeft on Wednesday under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium suggested she’s getting closer to achieving consistent excellence. Venus, who held off Camila Giorgi 6-4, 7-5 a few hours earlier, again showed she has conceded little to age at 38.