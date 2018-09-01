Serena Williams plays her best match since becoming a mom, and, unfortunately, it comes against her best friend

Serena, ranked 26th in the world and seeded 17th here, didn’t let 16th-seeded Venus into the match. Serena rolled her ankle, which she said is a common occurrence, and took a medical timeout after she held serve for a 2-1 lead. Any thoughts that she might be vulnerable vanished when she broke Venus’ serve for a 3-1 lead and again for a 5-1 margin with a forehand passing shot. She finished off the set with an ace and began the second set with another service break. “I hope she doesn’t play that well against me every time because I don’t think anyone has a chance,” Venus said.