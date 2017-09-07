Bryan brothers lose in doubles semifinals

Twins Bob and Mike Bryan, who grew up in Camarillo, won’t add a fifth U.S. Open men’s doubles title or 17th Grand Slam title to their collection.
The No. 11-seeded (and unrelated) team of Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez of Spain defeated the fifth-seeded Bryan brothers Thursday in the semifinals 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. The Bryans haven’t won a Grand Slam since the 2014 U.S. Open, their longest drought since they won their first major at the French Open in 2003.
The duo of Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands and Horia Tecau of Romania, seeded 12th, upset the No. 1-seeded team of Henri Kontinen and John Peers 6-1, 6-7(5), 7-5 to advance to the men’s doubles final.
Honors
Juan Martin del Potro, who upset Roger Federer on Wednesday to advance to the men’s semifinals, and Petra Kvitova, who reached the quarterfinals to continue a remarkable comeback from injuries she suffered in a knife attack last December, were named winners of the U.S. Open Sportsmanship awards. The U.S. Tennis Assn. annually gives the awards to “the professional tennis players who best demonstrate excellence in sportsmanship throughout the U.S. Open Series and the U.S. Open.”
Del Potro, the No. 24 seed, will face No. 1 Rafael Nadal in the second semifinal Friday. Nadal holds an 8-5 lead in their head-to-head meetings, but del Potro has a 5-4 edge on hard courts. Nadal won two of his 15 Grand Slam titles here, in 2010 and 2013. Del Potro won his only Grand Slam title here, in 2009.
The first semifinal will pit No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain against No. 28 Kevin Anderson of South Africa. Anderson, who stands 6-foot-8, has a 2-0 lead in their head-to-head matchups. Carreno Busta didn’t lose a set in his first five matches and his service has been broken only three times in 87 service games.
Etc.
Wheelchair tennis was contested at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the first time, with two doubles matches. Wheelchair competition will continue through Sunday in men’s, women’s, and quad divisions.
