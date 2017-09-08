Friends Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens become foes in U.S. Open women's finals

Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens were friends long before they completed their unlikely journeys to the U.S. Open women’s final on Saturday at Flushing Meadows. They’ve played on the same U.S. Fed Cup team, shared laughs and dinners around the world, and dealt with the lofty and premature expectations heaped upon them as prodigies.

So it was natural for them to commiserate early this year when Keys’ wrist surgery and Stephens’ fractured foot kept them out of the Australian Open. Their shared disappointment flashed through Keys’ mind on Thursday after each experienced her greatest success, with Stephens holding off Venus Williams and Keys crushing CoCo Vandeweghe in their respective semifinals.

“I was actually just laughing and thinking, ‘Who would have thought in Australia that Sloane and I would be finalists at the U.S. Open?’” Keys said, smiling. “It’s really amazing. I have known Sloane for a long time and she’s a close friend of mine. To be able to play her in both of our first finals is a really special moment, especially with everything that we have gone through this year.”

Stephens, unseeded and ranked 83rd in the world, will be the third U.S. Open women’s finalist ranked outside the top 50, following Venus Williams in 1997 and Kim Clijsters in 2009 (Roberta Vinci was No. 43 when she was the runner-up in 2015). To get here, Stephens defeated Vinci, No. 11 Dominika Cibulkova, Ashleigh Barty, No. 30 Julia Goerges and No. 16 Anastasija Sevastova before outdueling No. 9 Williams in dramatic fashion. Stephens prevailed on the strength of great shot-making, steady nerves and competitive fire.

“When I came back from injury​​​​​​​, I didn’t have all my tools. I didn’t know if I was going to be able to run down every ball, didn’t know if my power and timing was still going to be there. I didn’t know if everything was still going to be right,” Stephens said. “The only thing I had to rely on was my fight and making sure every time I was on the court, I gave my all.”

Keys, seeded No. 15, defeated Elise Mertens and Tatjana Maria in straight sets before going three sets against No. 17 Elena Vesnina and No. 4 Elina Svitolina. She ousted qualifier Kaia Kanepi in straight sets in a quarterfinal and totally dominated No. 20 Vandeweghe. “I was kind of in a zone and I just forced myself to stay there,” Keys said.

Keys, 22, and Stephens, 24, have faced each other once, a straight-sets victory by Stephens in the round of 64 at the 2015 hard court at Miami. But they know what to expect of each other.

“She plays a lot of first-ball tennis, first-strike tennis,” Stephens said. “She plays aggressive. … I don’t do that. I use my wheels more and make sure I get a lot of balls back and make the other person play.”

Keys praised Sloane’s skill at defending, but said both like to attack. “She’s going to get a lot of balls back, and she’s going to reset the point over and over again,” Keys said. “I’m just going to have to be patient and not go for too much too soon and just try to keep building points until I finally have the right ball.”

No matter who wins, it will be a memorable day for American tennis. Considering how each woman’s year began, it’s a win-win situation. “I think we’ve just shown that we really love the game and that we are willing to work hard, do whatever we have to do to be back,” Keys said. “But I think more than anything, it just shows that we can be put into any situation and no matter what, we’re going to come back and do really big things.”

Rojer and Teau win doubles title

The 12th-seeded duo of Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands and Horia Tecau of Romania won the men’s doubles title, 6-4, 6-3, over No. 11 Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez of Spain.

CAPTION The Rams play the Indianapolis Colts in a season opener on Sunday, but star defensive lineman Aaron Donald continues to holdout. The Times' Lindsey Thiry and Gary Klein discuss his situation, plus how it's affecting the locker room. The Rams play the Indianapolis Colts in a season opener on Sunday, but star defensive lineman Aaron Donald continues to holdout. The Times' Lindsey Thiry and Gary Klein discuss his situation, plus how it's affecting the locker room. CAPTION The Rams play the Indianapolis Colts in a season opener on Sunday, but star defensive lineman Aaron Donald continues to holdout. The Times' Lindsey Thiry and Gary Klein discuss his situation, plus how it's affecting the locker room. The Rams play the Indianapolis Colts in a season opener on Sunday, but star defensive lineman Aaron Donald continues to holdout. The Times' Lindsey Thiry and Gary Klein discuss his situation, plus how it's affecting the locker room. CAPTION ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. CAPTION Meet Ellen Kershaw, the wife of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, and the driving force behind the couple's charity, "Kershaw's Challenge." Meet Ellen Kershaw, the wife of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, and the driving force behind the couple's charity, "Kershaw's Challenge." CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the action in Green Bay, where the Rams fell to the Packers 24-10 in a preseason finale. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the action in Green Bay, where the Rams fell to the Packers 24-10 in a preseason finale. CAPTION Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19.

helene.elliott@latimes.com

Twitter: @helenenothelen