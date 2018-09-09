Serena Williams' quest to make history is put on hold, but Naomi Osaka's historic win still deserves to be celebrated

It’s impossible to know if that’s true. Players of both genders curse on the court, usually at themselves. Williams’ calling Ramos a thief was a direct challenge to his integrity. He might have given her another caution before penalizing her the game that gave Osaka a 5-3 lead, but he was within his rights. As a 31-time Grand Slam finalist — 30 more than Osaka — Williams should have been able to control her emotions as calmly as Osaka did. Williams should have done many things as well as Osaka, who had six aces and again proved herself a big-match player by converting four of five break points and ignoring the fuss mushrooming around her. “I felt like she played really well,” Williams said. “She made a lot of shots. She was so focused. Whenever I had a break point she came up with some great serve. Honestly, there’s a lot I can learn from her from this match.”