Wimbledon: More moms on tour means more mom matchups

The 36-year-old American has spoken openly about a health scare during childbirth. About gaining weight while breastfeeding. About the joys of bringing her child onsite to a tournament for the first time. About the difficulty of dividing her time between family and forehands. About the precedent the All England Club set by seeding her 25th, based on past success that includes seven Wimbledon titles, even though she was ranked outside the top 150 after missing more than a full season, first while pregnant, then after giving birth.