Serena Williams comes back from first-set loss to advance to Wimbledon semifinals

Even though the top 10 seeds in the women’s draw were eliminated before the quarterfinals, it’s not as if this is a field of nobodies. Among the players still alive are Angelique Kerber, a former world No. 1 who won two major championships in 2016 and was a Wimbledon finalist who lost to Williams; and Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko, who is ranked 12th in the world and won last year’s French Open.