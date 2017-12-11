LiAngelo Ball, LaMelo Ball sign with Lithuanian basketball team

LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball have signed contracts to play with Lithuanian team Vytautas Prienai for the rest of the season, according to Harrison Gaines, the agent for those two players and Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball.

The two brothers will travel to Lithuania in the first week of January and have some family with them. LiAngelo, 19, began the season at UCLA, but withdrew from school last week amid an indefinite suspension. The school suspended LiAngelo and two teammates who were questioned by police for shoplifting while in China. The three players were required to stay in their hotel in Hangzhou until the local government decided not to press charges against them.

Last week the brothers hired Gaines. LaMelo, 16, had also been committed to UCLA, but his hiring an agent ensured he would never play college basketball.

The two brothers are in New York at the moment. Lonzo and the Lakers will play the Knicks on Tuesday. All three and their father, LaVar, participated in a pop-up shop in Manhattan on Sunday, a day the Lakers had off. Thousands of people lined up to buy merchandise and get autographs and photographs with the family.

