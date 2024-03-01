Lakers to sign Harry Giles III to bolster banged-up frontcourt

Nets forward Harry Giles III (14) goes up for a basket between Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and guard Christian Braun (0). The Lakers plan to sign Giles to a two-way contract.

With two of their backup big men sidelined because of injuries, the Lakers agreed to a deal to add a former first-round pick to a two-way contract.

The team will sign Harry Giles III, creating the roster spot by waiving Dylan Windler, according to people with knowledge of the situation who are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The Lakers are currently without Christian Wood, who has been out since the All-Star break because of knee inflammation. The plan was to use rookie Colin Castleton in his spot, but Castleton fractured his wrist in a workout just before the Lakers resumed games after the All-Star break.

Giles, the 20th pick in the 2017 NBA draft, was once rated the top player in his high school recruiting class before knee injuries derailed his lone season at Duke. As a pro, he has played for Sacramento and Portland, and this season appeared in 16 games with Brooklyn.

The 6-foot-11 big man is averaging 5.6 points and 3.6 rebounds in his NBA career.

He’ll provide insurance for the Lakers behind Jaxson Hayes, who has settled into being the team’s backup center.

Windler, whom the Lakers signed to a two-way deal in early January, appeared in eight games this season.

Two-way players are not eligible for postseason rosters unless converted to standard contracts. Currently, the Lakers’ roster is at maximum capacity with 15 standard contracts and three two-way players.

The Lakers host Denver on Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena.