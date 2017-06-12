Warriors defeat the Cavaliers to win their second NBA title in three seasons

It was Andre Iguodala soaring through the air for dunks. It was Stephen Curry leaning back for a jumper, getting fouled, then lying on the floor like a starfish as his teammate beat his chest in celebration. It was Draymond Green stealing the ball. It was Kevin Durant’s dribble speeding up as he prepared to sink yet another crushing three-pointer.

It was LeBron James walking up the court, down 11 points with 50 seconds left, aware of the unavoidable truth.

This Game 5 was not last year’s Game 5. This time the Warriors absolutely were not going to give it up – Durant would not let it slip away.

Their mission is complete. On Monday night this superteam that is changing basketball beat the Cavaliers 129-120 and won the NBA Finals. The win capped a near-perfect postseason and the culmination of a plan to recover from the embarrassment of one year ago. They are champions for the second time in three years, a year after finishing second.

Durant scored 39 points, to win his first championship, Curry finished with 34 points and Andre Iguodala had 20. James led the Cavaliers with 41 while Kyrie Irving added 26 and JR Smith added 25.

As the Finals expired in 2016, no confetti fell in Oracle Arena. The Cleveland Cavaliers completed an improbable comeback to win a series after being down 3-1. No team had ever done that in the NBA Finals before.

The Warriors tried to match history with history, assembling one of the greatest collections of talent ever seen in the NBA. They added Kevin Durant, a former league MVP, a season after winning 73 games.

They built a team so good that it withstood an injury to one of its best players (Durant), a debilitating illness to their coach that prevented him from coaching most of the playoffs, that easily survived a prolonged shooting slump by one of its best shooters (Klay Thompson).

They entered the Finals capable of becoming the first team in NBA history to sweep every round of the playoffs. They would have done it, were it not for the steely resolve of the Cavaliers, who entered the Finals 12-1, to not allow themselves to be demeaned like that.

In Game 4, the Cavaliers punched the Warriors right in the face and the Warriors did not fight back. Cleveland’s 24 three-pointers set a Finals record, their 49 first-quarter points set a Finals record and so did their 86 first-half points. They blew out the Warriors, most of the drama involving fouls and a chatter during stoppages of play.

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr didn’t like his team’s energy heading into the game. They were too loose. They weren’t nervous at all.

“Nervous is good,” Kerr said. “Appropriate fear is the Gregg Popovich line. You need that. And when we come out the beginning of Game 4 and lose shooters and turn the ball over carelessly, we're obviously not ready.”

He wanted nerves before Game 5, and the kind of focus that would help the Warriors avoid last year’s catastrophe.

With a lesson learned from Game 4, the Cavaliers punched the Warriors in the face again on Monday night. They knocked them around physically, and took their physical play in return. James drew a charge at one point.

Just like in Game 4, the Cavaliers shot twice as many free throws as the Warriors in the first quarter.

Unlike Game 4, their scoring came mostly from two-point range. They only attempted three three-pointers in the first quarter, making two of them. From the field, though, Cleveland shot 62.5%, making 15 of 24 shots. By comparison, the Warriors only shot 47% and made only two of seven three-pointers.

Cleveland led by as many as eight in the first quarter and took a 37-33 lead into the second.

The Cavaliers led by nine when the Warriors finally woke up and punched them back. David West and Andre Iguodala shrank the deficit. Then Durant erased it. He hit back-to-back threes to give the Warriors their first lead of the second quarter and propelled a 21-2 run from which Cleveland never truly recovered.

They got as close as three in the fourth quarter. But Golden State never trailed again.

The Warriors don’t bludgeon their opponents, they dance and dance until their weary foes just can’t anymore. On Monday night, the Cavaliers and their transcendent leader couldn’t fight the inevitable any longer.

tania.ganguli@latimes.com

Follow Tania Ganguli on Twitter @taniaganguli