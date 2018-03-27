G League player dies after collapsing on court

"Zeke was one of the kindest and hardest-working student-athletes I have had the privilege to coach," Hofstra coach Joe Mihalich said. "Zeke laid the groundwork for the success we are having now and we will never forget the impact he had on Hofstra basketball. Our entire program is heartbroken that he is no longer with us but his influence will continue to be felt throughout the Pride family." Upshaw was undrafted and played internationally in Slovenia and Luxembourg. He spent most of the last two seasons with the Drive, appearing in 75 games primarily as a reserve and averaging 7.6 points.