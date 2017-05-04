Watch Wizards' Kelly Oubre Jr. knock down Celtics' Kelly Olynyk, leading to ejection

Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was ejected from Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night after shoving and knocking down center Kelly Olynyk, who had been called for an illegal screen moments earlier.

Oubre took exception with the screen, which had sent him to the floor as an official called Olynyk for the foul.

After Olynyk began arguing the call with referee Monty McCutchen, Oubre charged at Olynyk, shoving him in the upper body. Olynyk fell backward to the court as players charged toward the altercation.

Oubre was given a flagrant foul 2 and ejected from the game.

Fans chanted “Kelly Oubre! Kelly Oubre!” as officials conferred about the fouls. Minutes later he left the court to an ovation as the crowd booed Olynyk while he shot free throws.

The score was 45-24 at the time of Oubre's ejection. He had just made a jumper 10 seconds earlier, his only basket in nearly five minutes of playing time.

The Celtics lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.