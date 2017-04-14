Knicks' President Phil Jackson on Carmelo Anthony: He 'would be better off somewhere else'

New York Knicks President Phil Jackson told reporters Friday that Carmelo Anthony “would be better off” playing for another team.
Jackson also suggested that the Knicks might be better off to move on without the star player, who just happens to have a no-trade clause.
"We've not been able to win with [Anthony] on the court at this time," Jackson said following exit interviews with players. "I think the direction with our team is that he's a player that would be better off somewhere else and using his talent somewhere where he can win or chase that championship."
Jackson added that his meeting with Anthony was “cordial.”
Despite picking up Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah during the off-season, the Knicks finished the season 31-51 and missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.
Anthony has indicated that he might consider waiving his no-trade clause — if the Knicks handle the situation correctly.
“Just communicate with me and be up-front with me,’’ the 14-year NBA veteran said Wednesday during his final post-game news conference of the season. “I’m open.”
