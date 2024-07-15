Lawrence Frank says Clippers are ‘disappointed’ Team USA replaced Kawhi Leonard

Lawrence Frank, the Clippers’ president of basketball operations, reiterated Monday during a new conference in Las Vegas that it was Team USA’s decision to send Kawhi Leonard home last week and not have him participate in the Paris Olympics later this month.

Grant Hill, the managing director of USA Basketball, said last week that it was his organization’s decision to change course with Leonard after watching practice for three days in Las Vegas and said the decision was made in consultation with the Clippers and Leonard. In a news conference last Wednesday, Hill changed course and said he made the decision.

“It was USA’s call and I was, quite frankly, very disappointed with the decision,” Frank said. “Kawhi wanted to play. We wanted him to play. I was there the first two practices, he looked very good … was a full participant in everything that they did. I wasn’t there for the third practice, where ultimately that was the point where they decided to go in a different direction. I expressed to them that I really wish that they would’ve given Kawhi more time.”

Frank said that because Leonard has been with the Clippers the last five years, they know how he takes care of his body. The Clippers felt Leonard was healthy enough to play in the Olympics.

“So, he looked good to me,” Frank said. “I know all the sacrifices he made in order to make this commitment to the Olympics, so it was very disappointing. Now with that being said, I understand from USA’s perspective that they have to look [at] what they feel is in the best interest of the team despite what I think. They’re also managing some other players who are dealing with injuries, so I understand that they have to do what’s best.

“But we were really disappointed for Kawhi and this is something we really wanted for him. But with that being said, now I think you have to move forward.”

After missing four of the Clippers’ six playoff games against the Mavericks and the final eight regular-season games because of inflammation in his right knee, Leonard was working out in anticipation of getting ready to play for Team USA.

With his health always a concern, Frank was asked if Leonard was OK to practice and play for USA.

“Yeah, I mean he wouldn’t be out there and we wouldn’t put him out there if we weren’t confident that he’d be able to go through the entire Olympic experience,” Frank said. “Now I get it from USA’s perspective. No one has a crystal ball, but I intentionally went out there to watch him play and was really encouraged with what I saw both days and especially because I get the benefit of seeing what he looked like in the prior thing. So, I get to see the whole progression. So, be there as it may, they saw it differently. So, it is what it is.”

Last summer, Leonard had a “cleanup” procedure on his right knee after he suffered a torn meniscus during the playoffs against the Phoenix Suns.

Frank was asked if Leonard would need any sort of procedure this summer and if that played a role in Hill taking him off the team.

“Yeah, I’m not going to get into the specifics of kind of what’s been happening,” Frank said. “All I’ll tell you is that he spent a great deal of time getting ready for this. He had a really solid progression. He looked good in the practices. Ultimately, they decided after the third practice that they didn’t feel as confident as we felt and that’s their right. It’s their team.”

Frank was also asked about the future of Russell Westbrook with the Clippers.

Westbrook opted into his deal that will pay him $4 million next season, but there have been reports that the Clippers are looking to trade the point guard and that the Nuggets have expressed interest, but no deal has taken place.

“We’ll work with his agent to figure out if there’s a better fit for him,” Frank said.

Turner reported from Los Angeles.