Lakers and Clippers have some decisions to make after exits before postseason

Despite the Wednesday night serenade from that fan screaming for the Clippers to fire him, Rivers did his best Clippers coaching job this year, and the guess here is that Ballmer would like him to return. But Rivers is built to coach contenders, and he may want to leave to coach somewhere with a roster that is closer to a championship. Here's guessing he will get offers. If the Clippers have a new coach next fall, it would not be an upset.