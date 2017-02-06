NBA: Kyrie Irving takes control after LeBron James fouls out

Kyrie Irving scored 11 of his 23 points in overtime Monday night, including a tie-breaking three-point basket with 35 seconds to play, and the Cleveland Cavaliers eked out a 140-135 victory over the Washington Wizards.

The loud, sellout crowd at Washington was standing, and so were the players on both benches, when LeBron James somehow missed a gimme layup late in the fourth quarter. Moments later, he banked in a maximum-degree-of-difficulty, step-back three with 0.3 of a second left to send the game to overtime, where he fouled out and Irving took over.

James finished with 32 points and a career-high 17 assists. Kevin Love had 39 points and 12 rebounds for the Eastern Conference leaders, who ended Washington's winning streaks of 17 in a row at home and seven in a row overall.

Bradley Beal had 41 points and eight assists for the Wizards. John Wall had 22 points and 12 assists.

at Memphis 89, San Antonio 74: Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph scored 15 points apiece, Mike Conley had 12 points and nine assists and the Grizzlies held the team with the second-best record in the NBA to a season low in points. The Spurs had a three-game winning streak ended as they struggled without leading scorer Kawhi Leonard, who was a late scratch because of a quad contusion.

Utah 120, at Atlanta 95: Gordon Hayward scored 30 points and the Jazz, fourth in the West, broke open a close game with 10 consecutive points in the third quarter.

Miami 115, at Minnesota 113: Goran Dragic scored 33 points and made a career-high seven three-point shots in leading the surging Heat to their 11th consecutive victory.

at Indiana 93, Oklahoma City 90: Paul George had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Pacers, who rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to their seventh consecutive victory. Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook fell just short of his 26th triple-double, finishing with 27 points, a season-high 18 rebounds and nine assists.

at New Orleans 111, Phoenix 106: Anthony Davis capped a 34-point effort with a key rebound and six free throws in the final 30 seconds, helping the Pelicans end a four-game losing streak.

at Denver 110, Dallas 87: Will Barton scored 31 points, connecting on five three-point shots, and the Nuggets won easily despite the absence of three starters.

at Detroit 113, Philadelphia 96: Andre Drummond had 16 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Pistons.

Lakers 121, at New York 107

at Toronto 118, Clippers 109