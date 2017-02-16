NBA: Jimmy Butler boosts Bulls in the final moments

Jimmy Butler made two free throws with 0.9 seconds left to lift the host Chicago Bulls to a 104-103 victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

Butler was touched on the right elbow by Marcus Smart on a jumper at the final horn, drawing a foul. Like Boston’s Isaiah Thomas, Butler had 29 points and seven assists.

“He got a piece of the elbow,” Butler said. “People are going to say, ‘Aw, he didn’t foul him,’ but he did. So at the end of the day they made the right call.”

Said Thomas: “That’s horrible when it costs you a game you should have won. That’s a bad call.”

Thomas had his 41st straight game with at least 20 points, breaking John Havlicek’s team record.

Washington 111, at Indiana 98: Otto Porter Jr. had 25 points in the Wizards’ fourth win in a row. The Pacers lost their sixth in a row.