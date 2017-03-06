NBA roundup: Cavaliers lose game and Andrew Bogut seconds into debut

LeBron James didn’t need to speak with Andrew Bogut or see the X-rays on the center’s leg.

“I heard it break,” he said. “I heard it crack.”

In an ugly instant, the Cleveland Cavaliers lost more than a game Monday night.

Bogut suffered a broken left leg less than one minute into his team debut and the Cavaliers never recovered in a 106-98 loss to the surging Miami Heat, who defeated the NBA champions for the second time in three nights.

At Cleveland, Dion Waiters scored 29 points and the Heat held off a late rally by the Cavaliers.

Miami’s latest impressive victory, however, was overshadowed by the injury to Bogut, who signed with the Cavaliers only last week.

Now, though, they don't know when or if the 7-foot Aussie will be able to help them defend their title.

“It’s very deflating,” James said. “It’s a tough moment.”

at San Antonio 112, Houston 110: Kawhi Leonard scored 39 points, 17 in the final quarter, and made big plays on both ends in the final 30 seconds to lead the Spurs to their eighth consecutive victory.

Golden State 119, at Atlanta 111: Andre Iguodala scored a season-high 24 points to lead the Warriors, who won for the second consecutive day after losing two in a row.

at Denver 108, Sacramento 96: Wilson Chandler scored a career-high 36 points to go with 12 rebounds and the Nuggets ended a five-game losing streak.

at Detroit 109, Chicago 95: Reggie Jackson scored 24 of his 26 points in the second half for the Pistons.

at Utah 88, New Orleans 83: Gordon Hayward scored 23 points and the Jazz led from start to finish in their third consecutive victory.

New York 113, at Orlando 105: Courtney Lee scored 18 points and the Knicks ended a two-game slide.

at Charlotte 100, Indiana 88: Kemba Walker scored 28 points to lead the Hornets.

Brooklyn 122, at Memphis 109: Jeremy Lin scored 18 points, including nine in a row during a fourth-quarter rally, and the Nets won for only the second time in 20 games.

Milwaukee 112, at Philadelphia 98: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 24 points, Tony Snell scored 18 of his season-high 21 in the first half and the Bucks never trailed.

Portland at Minnesota, ppd.: The game was postponed because of a slippery court.

at Clippers 116, Boston 102