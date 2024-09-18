Column: ‘Amazing player’ only scratches surface of JSerra’s Madden Faraimo

Senior linebacker Madden Faraimo of JSerra has yet to commit to a college, with his focus on USC, Texas, Notre Dame and Washington.

If there were an eye test for what a middle linebacker is supposed to look like, then someone needs to use clay or plaster to create a statue of 18-year-old senior Madden Faraimo of JSerra.

Don’t let any ranking system mislead you, for there’s no one better at the position in high school football in California and perhaps the nation. From physicality to size, strength, agility and intelligence, he’s a man playing with boys. He gives respect because of the way he was taught and commands respect with his play.

Much of it has to do with genetics. His grandmother and grandfather on his father’s side were from Samoa. His parents, Bill and Marcie, had one son who played volleyball for USC, one daughter who was a star softball pitcher for UCLA and now the “little brother” who happens to be an imposing 6 feet 3 and 230 pounds. The whole family deserves to be on trading cards. His brother, Matt, is a firefighter in Pasadena and his sister, Megan, is playing professional softball in Japan. There also are cousins who were star football players.

Advertisement

Mom wouldn’t let Madden play tackle football until eighth grade for fear of injury. Growing up in San Diego, he played flag football and baseball and learning from his older siblings provided invaluable knowledge, from how to handle college recruiting to embracing the world of big-time athletics.

Faraimo is one of the few teenagers able to say with honesty and integrity that he has embraced sports as a business. It’s what he wants to do and his size and talent will allow him to make his own decisions, from choosing any college to attend to playing football for as long as his body lets him.

Linebacker Madden Faraimo of JSerra takes down a San Diego Lincoln ballcarrier in 28-19 victory. (Craig Weston)

Advertisement

He doesn’t need a scout to tell him if he’s good. He doesn’t need a sportswriter to rank him on any list. He knows with his physical attributes, anything that happens next is on him.

“It’s the life I choose,” he said. “I want to do what I can to maximize my gift.”

JSerra coach Victor Santa Cruz, who was coach at Azusa Pacific and an assistant at Hawaii, said, “He’s in the top 1% of guys I’ve ever coached. From his physical attributes to his character, the sky is the limit. He’s going somewhere, football or no football.”

Wow. You know who No. 19 is. Madden Faraimo. pic.twitter.com/JFk9dhffwF — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 14, 2024

Last week on the second play of a game against San Diego Lincoln, Faraimo made a play that left an indelible impression of greatness. He put his arms around the Lincoln ballcarrier running up the middle, then pushed him back 10 yards until finally sending him to the turf, treating him like a tackling dummy.

Advertisement

“He’s a ready-now player,” Santa Cruz said. “He could start for so many college teams right now.”

USC, Texas, Notre Dame and Washington have been his college focus, and he’s been in no hurry to finalize a decision.

“I want to wait until I have clarity and the school is right,” he said.

With his passion and performances on defense, he has helped JSerra go 4-0 entering a Friday game against Damien.

Adding to the aura are his character and work ethic that come from a family culture preached by his parents.

“Our parents do a good job of raising us off of respect, discipline and all the qualities you need to have a mindset to fight and persevere through your sports because there’s a lot of ups and downs and it’s not easy to be good or great at a sport,” he said. “You need to have the right traits.”

Faraimo finished with seven solo tackles and 11 overall in a 28-19 win over Lincoln.

“Madden is an amazing player,” Santa Cruz said.

There are few people who will disagree with that assessment.