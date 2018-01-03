NBA: Terry Rozier’s hot hand helps Celtics cruise

Terry Rozier scored 20 points in 20 minutes, stealing the spotlight from LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas in a rematch of the Eastern Conference finals and leading the host Boston Celtics to a 102-88 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

Rozier scored the last eight Boston points of the first quarter to give the Celtics an 11-point lead, and had another eight points in a row midway through the fourth when they expanded the lead to 21.

The Celtics have won four consecutive games and the Cavaliers have lost four of their last five.

James had 19 points and seven rebounds for Cleveland, which shot 34.8% from the field.

at Philadelphia 112, San Antonio 106: Joel Embiid had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the 76ers ended a losing streak against the Spurs at 21 games.

at Brooklyn 98, Minnesota 97: Spencer Dinwiddie made the go-ahead jump shot with 9.7 seconds left and tied his career high with 26 points.

Houston 116, at Orlando 98: Gerald Green scored 27 points and the Rockets got by without NBA scoring leader James Harden, who was sidelined because of a strained hamstring.

at Washington 121, New York 103: Bradley Beal scored 27 points, John Wall had 25 and the Wizards beat the Knicks for the 14th time in their last 15 meetings.

at Miami 111, Detroit 104: Kelly Olynyk scored 25 points, including a big layup with 39 seconds left, and the Heat moved three games above .500 for the first time since April 2016.

Toronto 124, at Chicago 115: DeMar DeRozan had 35 points, and Delon Wright set career highs with 25 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Raptors.

at Milwaukee 122, Indiana 101: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks. It was his 18th double-double of the season.

Golden State 125, at Dallas 122: Stephen Curry made a long three-point basket with three seconds to play and finished with 32 points for the Warriors.

at Denver 134, Phoenix 111: Gary Harris scored 36 points and the Nuggets used a 37-18 third quarter to take control.

New Orleans 108, at Utah 98: Anthony Davis had 29 points and 15 rebounds for the Pelicans, who made 14 of 30 (46.7%) three-point shots.

Oklahoma City 133, at Lakers 96