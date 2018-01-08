NBA: ’Wolves dominate from the get-go

Andrew Wiggins had 25 points in three quarters, Jimmy Butler finished with 21 and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 127-99 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night at Minneapolis.

The Timberwolves had lost 12 times in a row at home against the Cavaliers.

Minnesota had a 56-37 advantage in rebounds and 60-42 in points in the paint.

LeBron James had only 10 points for Cleveland, which fell behind by as much as 41 points in the third quarter.

Jeff Green scored 22 points for the Cavaliers, who have lost six of their last nine games.

Kevin Love, J.R. Smith and Isaiah Thomas, three-fifths of Cleveland’s starting five, were a combined 0 for 18 from the field in the first half. Thomas was ejected in the third quarter for a flagrant-two foul on Wiggins.

at Indiana 109, Milwaukee 96: Domantas Sabonis had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and the Pacers broke it open by scoring 20 consecutive points in the first quarter to turn a 15-14 game into a blowout.

Toronto 114, at Brooklyn 113 (OT): DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points, including a go-ahead three-point play with 26.1 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Raptors defeated the Nets for the 10th consecutive time.

Houston 116, at Chicago 107: Eric Gordon and Chris Paul each had 24 points, and the Rockets survived despite blowing a 21-point lead. Clint Capela had 15 points and 16 rebounds for Houston and Bobby Portis led the Bulls with 22 points.

at New Orleans 112, Detroit 109: DeMarcus Cousins scored 16 of his 20 points after Anthony Davis left because of an ankle injury in the third quarter and the Pelicans held on. Davis had 30 points and 10 rebounds in 27 minutes.

San Antonio 107, at Sacramento 100: LaMarcus Aldridge had 31 points and 12 rebounds, Davis Bertans scored a career-high 28 points and the Spurs rallied from a 13-point deficit in the second half to beat the Kings for the 12th consecutive time.

at Golden State 124, Denver 116: Stephen Curry scored 32 points, Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Warriors won their fifth game in a row on a night when Kevin Durant sat out his third consecutive game because of a strained right calf. It was Curry’s 12th 30-point game of the season.

at Clippers 108, Atlanta 107