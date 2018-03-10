NBA: Raptors top Rockets, end winning streak at 17

Kyle Lowry scored 30 points, DeMar DeRozan had 23 and the Toronto Raptors beat Houston 108-105 on Friday night, snapping the Rockets' 17-game winning streak.
James Harden scored 40 points but the Rockets lost for the first time since Jan. 27 at New Orleans.
Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Raptors won their seventh straight in a matchup between the respective conference leaders.
The Rockets shot 9 for 27 from three-point range, matching their fewest made 3-pointers of the season.
Clint Capela had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Rockets. Chris Paul and Eric Gordon each scored 14 points, and Trevor Ariza had 13 as Houston's road winning streak ended at 10.
Houston tied it at 102 on Harden's three with 2:10 remaining, but DeRozan restored Toronto's lead with a jump shot with 1:49 left.
Paul missed a go-ahead three with 14 seconds to play, then fouled Lowry in the scramble for the rebound. Lowry made both, giving the Raptors a 106-102 lead with 10 seconds to go.
Gordon answered with a three, making it a one-point game. Houston fouled Valanciunas, who made a pair to put Toronto up by three with 5.4 seconds to go.
Harden got the final shot but his deep three from the edge of the center court circle went short, giving the Raptors the win.
Lowry connected on his first five shots and scored 13 points in the opening quarter as Toronto led 32-16. The Rockets missed eight of their first 10 field goal attempts and shot 6 for 21 in the first, missing all five three-point attempts. It was Houston's lowest-scoring first quarter of the season and just the second time they've failed to score at least 20 points in the first.
Harden scored nine points in the second but the Rockets continued to struggle from long range, making one of four three-point shots. DeRozan had seven points for the Raptors, who led 58-43 at halftime.
Houston's only lower-scoring first half this season was a 39-point effort in a Feb. 26 win at Utah.
The Rockets were 1 for 12 from three-point range before Harden drained back-to-back shots with 2:48 left in the third. Harden scored 14 in the third, overcoming nine points from Lowry, as Houston cut the deficit to 83-75 after three.
Washington 116, at New Orleans 97: The Wizards led by as many as 27 points and cruised to a victory over the Pelicans, who had won 10 straight. Otto Porter Jr. led the Wizards with 19 points.
at Milwaukee 120, New York 112: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 13 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, outmuscling the Knicks in the lane to help the Bucks hold on for the win. Khris Middleton had a game-high 30 points for the Bucks.
at Indiana 112, Atlanta 87: Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 points for the Pacers, who made 14 of 27 three-pointers in a blowout victory.
Utah 95, at Memphis 78: Jae Crowder scored a season-high 22 points for the Jazz, who handed the Grizzlies their 16th loss in a row.
at Detroit 99, Chicago 83: Blake Griffin had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Pistons, who ended a four-game losing streak.
at Sacramento 94, Orlando 88: Kosta Koufos had a season-high 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Kings, who gave coach Dave Joerger his 200th career win.
at Denver 125, Lakers 116