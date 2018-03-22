NBA: LeBron James’ becomes first with 35+ points, 15+ assists, no turnovers in game

The Toronto Raptors have built a roster full of talented players who appear more poised than ever to challenge the Cleveland Cavaliers for Eastern Conference supremacy in the coming months.
But Wednesday night's 132-129 loss to the Cavaliers offered another reminder that for all the stability and accomplishments Dwane Casey and his team have earned throughout this season, they still have to contend with the one player who has tortured them for years: LeBron James.
James scored 35 points, dished out 17 assists and grabbed seven rebounds, repeatedly making big plays when the Cavaliers needed them most as he has done so many times to break the Raptors' spirit.
at Philadelphia 119, Memphis 105: Robert Covington, J.J. Redick and Dario Saric each had 15 points to pace all five Philadelphia starters in double-figures, and the 76ers continued their push for home-court advantage in the playoffs.
Charlotte 111, at Brooklyn 105: Dwight Howard had 32 points and 30 rebounds, becoming only the second player in the NBA with a 30-30 game since 1982, and the Hornets stormed back after trailing by as many 23 points in the second half.
at Miami 119, New York 98: Tyler Johnson hit back-to-back three-pointers in the third quarter to spark a run to put Miami in control for good. Kelly Olynyk finished with 22 points and a career-high 10 assists for the Heat.
Denver 135, at Chicago 102: Nikola Jokic had 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists as the Nuggets shot 61.4% (51 for 83) from the field and had seven players score in double figures. Wilson Chandler made five of the Nuggets' 20 three-pointers.
Indiana 92, at New Orleans 92: Anthony Davis capped a 28-point, 13-rebound, five-block performance with a 15-foot baseline fade, a gritty put-back and two free throws in the final minute for the Pelicans.
E'Twaun Moore scored 23 for New Orleans, which had to overcome a scrappy defensive effort by Indiana to win its third straight.
at San Antonio 98, Washington 90: LaMarcus Aldridge had 27 points and nine rebounds, and the Spurs won their fifth straight. San Antonio remained in sixth place in the Western Conference, one-half game behind fourth-place Oklahoma City.
Clippers 127, at Milwaukee 120