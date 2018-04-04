NBA: Kevin Durant lifts Warriors past his former team

Kevin Durant scored 34 points while being booed throughout the game, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 111-107 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.
Klay Thompson added 20 points for the Warriors, who evened the season series at two wins apiece despite guard Stephen Curry missing his sixth straight game because of a left MCL sprain.
Russell Westbrook had 44 points and 16 rebounds, and Paul George added 20 points and eight rebounds for the Thunder.
at Cleveland 112, Toronto 105: LeBron James scored 27 points for the Cavaliers, who played without starting point guard George Hill.
at Philadelphia 121, Brooklyn 95: J.J. Redick scored 19 points and Ben Simmons had 15 points and 12 rebounds as the 76ers won their 11th straight game.
at Miami 101, Atlanta 98: Josh Richardson blocked a potential go-ahead shot in the final seconds as the Heat clinched their 20th playoff spot in 30 seasons.
Orlando 97, at New York 73: Mario Hezonja scored 19 points and Jamel Artis added 16 off the bench for the Magic, who snapped a three-game losing streak.
at Houston 120, Washington 104: James Harden had 38 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Rockets, who handed the Wizards their fourth straight road loss.
at Milwaukee 106, Boston 102: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points and had a key block with 53 seconds left for the Bucks, who closed in on a playoff berth.
at Dallas 105, Portland 99: Rookie Dennis Smith Jr. had a team-high 18 points and eight assists in the Mavericks' upset victory.
at Chicago 120, Charlotte 114: The Bulls' Lauri Markannen had 24 points, including five three-pointers, in 24 minutes.
at Utah 117, Lakers 110