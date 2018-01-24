Clippers' Lou Williams is not among the NBA All-Star reserves

There will be no hometown favorites in the NBA All-Star game at Staples Center on Feb. 18. Neither the Clippers nor Lakers had a player among the 14 reserves selected Tuesday by NBA head coaches.
With Clippers forward and five-time All-Star Blake Griffin limited to 30 games because of a knee injury and concussion, the most worthy local candidate was shooting guard Lou Williams, who leads the Clippers with a scoring average of 23.3 points and is shooting 40.5% (133 of 328) from three-point range.
But Williams appeared to be edged out for the game by Portland guard Damian Lillard, the 2012-13 rookie of the year who ranks seventh in the league with a 25.2-point average to go with 6.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds.
The other six reserves selected from the Western Conference are guards Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City), Jimmy Butler (Minnesota) and Klay Thompson (Golden State), forwards LaMarcus Aldridge (San Antonio) and Draymond Green (Golden State) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota).
The seven reserves selected from the Eastern Conference are guards Victor Oladipo (Indiana), Bradley Beal (Washington), John Wall (Washington) and Kyle Lowry (Toronto), forwards Kevin Love (Cleveland) and Kristaps Porzingis (New York) and center Al Horford (Boston).
The format for the game, which traditionally pitted players from the East against players from the West, was changed in October to produce what TNT broadcaster Kenny Smith said will be "an old-fashioned pick-up game."
Western Conference
|P
|Player
|Team
|PG
|Player Stephen Curry
|Team Golden State
|PG
|Player James Harden
|Team Houston
|PC
|Player Anthony Davis
|Team New Orleans
|PF
|Player DeMarcus Cousins
|Team New Orleans
|PF
|Player Kevin Durant
|Team Golden State
Reserves
|P
|Player
|Team
|PG
|Player Russell Westbrook
|Team Oklahoma City
|PG
|Player Jimmy Butler
|Team Milwaukee
|PG
|Player Damian Lillard
|Team Portland
|PG
|Player Klay Thompson
|Team Goldent State
|PF
|Player LaMarcus Aldridge
|Team San Antonio
|PF
|Player Draymond Green
|Team Golden State
|PC
|Player Karl-Anthony Towns
|Team Minnesota
Eastern Conference
|P
|Player
|Team
|PG
|Player Kyrie Irving
|Team Boston
|PG
|Player DeMar DeRozan
|Team Toronto
|PC
|Player Joel Embiid
|Team Philadelphia
|PF
|Player Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Team Milwaukee
|PF
|Player LeBron James
|Team Cleveland
Reserves
|P
|Player
|Team
|PG
|Player Bradley Beal
|Team Washington
|PG
|Player John Wall
|Team Washington
|PG
|Player Kyle Lowry
|Team Toronto
|PG
|Player Victor Oladipo
|Team Oklahoma City
|PF
|Player Kevin Love
|Team Cleveland
|PF
|Player Kristaps Porzingis
|Team New York
|PC
|Player Al Horford
|Team Boston
The leading vote-getters from each conference — Cleveland's LeBron James and Golden State's Stephen Curry — will captain teams and draft from the pool of eight starters and 14 reserves, regardless of conference. The final teams will be announced Thursday on TNT at 4 p.m. PST.
James, as the leading overall vote-getter, will have the first pick in the draft. Curry will have the first choice of jersey color.
The other four starters from the Eastern Conference are Boston guard Kyrie Irving, Toronto guard DeMar DeRozan, Philadelphia center Joel Embiid and Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The other four starters from the Western Conference are Houston guard James Harden, Golden State forward Kevin Durant, and New Orleans forward Anthony Davis and center DeMarcus Cousins.
Westbrook, the reigning NBA most valuable player and two-time All-Star game MVP, was a lock to be chosen as a reserve; he is averaging a near triple-double (24.8 points, 10.1 assists, 9.7 rebounds) for the second consecutive season.
Among the other Western Conference reserves, Aldridge (22.3 points, 8.7 rebounds), Butler (21.7 points, 5.0 assists), Thompson (20.6 points) and Towns (20.0 points, 12.1 rebounds) are averaging at least 20 points a game.
Eastern Conference selections Oladipo (24.2 points), Beal (23.6) and Porzingis (23.3) rank among the top 15 in the league in scoring. Wall is averaging 19.3 points and 9.2 assists, Love is averaging 18.6 points and 9.4 rebounds, and Horford is averaging 13.3 points and 7.7 rebounds.
Among the league's best players who were not selected All-Stars were Oklahoma City guard Paul George (20.8 points, 5.5 rebounds), Miami guard Goran Dragic (17.3 points, 4.9 assists), Philadelphia point guard Ben Simmons (16.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.2 assists) and Detroit center Andre Drummond (14.3 points, 15.0 rebounds).
Follow Mike DiGiovanna on Twitter @MikeDiGiovanna