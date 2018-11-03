Best Game Ever: Danilo Gallinari recalls a regional youth championship contest

“I was 10 or 11 years old and we played the final of the regional championship in Italy. We played the final against the best team; we were the underdog. They were supposed to win and we were able to beat them 56-51 and I scored 49 points. So it was a good game. I was the best player, and all my teammates were counting on me. It was going my way. How it happened? I don’t know.”