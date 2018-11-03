Best Game Ever: Danilo Gallinari recalls a regional youth championship contest

Dan Woike asked NBA players to tell us about the best game in their basketball career. This week: Danilo Gallinari.
1998-99: Lodi 56, Desio 51
The Clippers’ starting small forward takes us back to his youth for his best game ever, spurning a 47-point effort in the NBA for an incredible 49-point game for his hometown team.
“I was 10 or 11 years old and we played the final of the regional championship in Italy. We played the final against the best team; we were the underdog. They were supposed to win and we were able to beat them 56-51 and I scored 49 points. So it was a good game. I was the best player, and all my teammates were counting on me. It was going my way. How it happened? I don’t know.”