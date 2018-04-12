NBA coaching changes: Knicks fire Jeff Hornacek, Magic dismiss Frank Vogel

The New York Knicks and Orlando Magic will open their offseasons with a coaching search.
The Knicks fired coach Jeff Hornacek early Thursday, making the decision shortly after beating Cleveland on Wednesday night to finish a 29-53 season. They lost more than 50 games and missed the playoffs both seasons under Hornacek.
"Jeff is a true professional who has worked tirelessly for this organization the last two seasons," Knicks president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry said in a statement. "We sincerely appreciate his efforts and considerable contributions to the team and wish him well in his future endeavors."
Associate head coach Kurt Rambis also was fired.
Hornacek went 60-104 and had a year left on his contract. The Knicks are now in search of their 11th different head coach since Jeff Van Gundy resigned in the 2001-02 season.
Hornacek was hired in 2016 by Phil Jackson and lasted just one more season after Jackson and the team parted ways last summer. Mills and Perry apparently weren't pleased with the results, though they knew the Knicks were rebuilding with younger players.
"Jeff is a good guy," forward Michael Beasley said after Wednesday's victory. "He played the hand he was dealt. It's difficult to do anything because all you're thinking about is not to mess up."
The Knicks have won only one postseason series since 2002 and didn't get close to competing in one under Hornacek, running their streak to five straight 50-loss debacles.
The Magic fired coach Frank Vogel on Thursday, one day after the team wrapped up its sixth consecutive losing season.
Vogel was with the Magic for two years, going 54-110. He came to Orlando after six seasons with Indiana, where he won 250 regular-season games and got the Pacers to the Eastern Conference finals in three consecutive seasons.
But with the Magic, he went 29-53 and 25-57.
Vogel had one year left on his contract with the Magic.