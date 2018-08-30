NBA notes: Warriors forward David West announces retirement

David West, a key big man off the bench for the Golden State Warriors' last two championship seasons, has retired.
West's Twitter announcement Thursday — one day after his 38th birthday — wasn't a surprise as he made it clear he would take some time after the team's latest title run to contemplate calling it a career.
He left the Spurs following the 2015-16 season for a chance to chase a championship with the Warriors, and wound up winning his first career title and then a second one this past June.
West averaged 13.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists over a 15-year career with New Orleans, Indiana, San Antonio and the Warriors.
West said he is “grateful” and thanked everyone for the support while saying: “I have been fortunate enough to live out my childhood dream of playing in the NBA.”
NBA partners with junior program
USA Basketball is expanding its men's junior national team program, partnering with the NBA, NCAA and National Basketball Players Association to bring about 80 high school players to training camps.
The collaboration, a first of its kind among the organizations, will bring about 20 athletes from each high school class will participate in six camps during the 2018-19 season.
NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said the expanded initiative “aligns well with a recommendation from the Commission on College Basketball” for the organizations to collaborate on a developmental program for promising teenage prospects.
The commission recommended changing the “one-and-done” rule that requires American-born players to be 19 years old and a year removed from high school to be eligible for the NBA draft. The league and the NPBA wouldn't commit to a change, but did support the idea of improving youth basketball.
The first camp will take place for players from all high school grades from Oct. 5-7 at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Another will take place at the Final Four in Minneapolis.
Etc.
The Memphis Grizzlies have signed 7-foot-1 center Doral Moore and added him to their training-camp roster. Moore, 21, played 30 games as a junior at Wake Forest last season but was not drafted. He averaged 11.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.97 blocks while shooting 68.9%.