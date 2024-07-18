Clippers trade Russell Westbrook, pick and cash to Utah Jazz for guard Kris Dunn
The Clippers are trading guard Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz in a sign-and-trade deal for guard Kris Dunn. The Clippers are also sending Utah a second-round pick and cash, a person with knowledge of the deal not authorized to discuss it publicly told The Times.
Dunn will sign a three year, $17 million contract with Clippers.
The Clippers continue to rebuild Monday by agreeing to bring back Nicolas Batum, a day after James Harden agrees to return and Derrick Jones Jr. accepts a deal.
Wesbtrook is expected to agree on a contract buyout with the Jazz and join the Denver Nuggets once he clears waivers.
Check back soon for updates on this developing news story.
