Clippers trade Russell Westbrook, pick and cash to Utah Jazz for guard Kris Dunn

The Clippers have traded guard Russell Westbrook, who is expected to eventually land with the Denver Nuggets following a series of transactions.

The Clippers are trading guard Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz in a sign-and-trade deal for guard Kris Dunn. The Clippers are also sending Utah a second-round pick and cash, a person with knowledge of the deal not authorized to discuss it publicly told The Times.

Dunn will sign a three year, $17 million contract with Clippers.

Wesbtrook is expected to agree on a contract buyout with the Jazz and join the Denver Nuggets once he clears waivers.

Check back soon for updates on this developing news story.