NBA notes: Warriors' Stephen Curry has strained groin, will miss Saturday's game

Stephen Curry has a mild to moderate left groin strain and will miss Golden State's home game against Brooklyn on Saturday night.
Curry underwent an MRI exam Friday but the Warriors will wait a few days to fully determine the severity of the injury. Coach Steve Kerr said it doesn't appear to be significant.
“This doesn't look like it's going to be a long-term injury. He's disappointed but it could have been a lot worse,” Kerr said. “We'll just monitor his progress over the next several days.”
The two-time NBA MVP was hurt midway through the third quarter of Thursday night's 134-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Curry grabbed at his inner thigh after trying to contest Eric Bledsoe's shot in transition at the 6:50 mark of the third.
The 30-year-old Curry has been averaging 29.5 points, 6.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 49.2 percent from three-point range.
Curry scored 10 points Thursday in his second consecutive game below 20 after getting at least 23 in every game previously — including five 30-point performances and a 51-point outing in three quarters. He dished out six assists in 26 minutes.
“He's a little bummed out,” Kerr said.
Fellow All-Star Draymond Green also will miss Saturday's game, the second straight game that he'll be sidelined by a sprained right foot and toe.
Key reserve guard Shaun Livingston missed his sixth consecutive game and eighth in the last 10 because of a sore right foot, but was able to do some scrimmaging Friday. He will have to do that several times before Kerr is ready to put him back on the floor in a game.
The Cleveland Cavaliers' injury list continues to grow with starting forward Cedi Osman the latest addition. Osman will miss Saturday's game at Chicago because of back spasms that forced him to leave Wednesday's loss to Orlando. Cleveland (1-10) is already without All-Star forward Kevin Love, point guard George Hill and backup forward Sam Dekker. …
Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton is back on the practice court taking shots as he recovers from surgery to fix core and hip muscle injuries. There is no timetable for his return. Barton said Friday he's “getting stronger every day.” The 27-year-old Barton was carted off the floor on Oct. 20 against Phoenix after he said he felt something pop when he took off for the basket. He had surgery days later.