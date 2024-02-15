NBA All-Star weekend: What time is the game? What’s new?

When: 5 p.m. PST Saturday

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium

Warriors guard Stephen Curry will take on WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu in a three-point shootout on Saturday night. (Darron Cummings / Associated Press)

The new twist to Saturday’s events is a one-on-one shootout between long-range specialists Stephen Curry of the NBA and Sabrina Ionescu of the WNBA. The New York Liberty star issued a challenge to the Golden State Warriors’ sharpshooter after she set an NBA/WNBA record of 37 points in last year’s three-point competition.

The slam dunk contest, with a two-round format featuring four contestants, will cap Saturday night’s festivities. Each player is given 90 seconds to complete two dunks — with three attempts per dunk — for a five-judge panel. At the end of their time, they’ll be given one last attempt. The top two scorers advance to the final under the same format. Competitors: defending champion Mac McClung (G League), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat) and Jacob Toppin (New York Knicks).

The skills challenge, featuring three three-player teams, and three-point contest, featuring eight participants, precede Stephen vs. Sabrina. The skills challenge features three events: relay, passing and shooting. Points will be awarded based on finishes in each competition. Competing are Team Pacers (Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner), Team Top Picks (Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic; Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves; Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs) and Team All-Stars (Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors; Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers; Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks).

The three-point contest features five racks of five balls, four of them containing one “money ball” worth two points instead of one, and one rack of five money balls positioned at the player’s choice. There are also two “Starry ball” pedestals behind the third rack, to the left and right, worth three points. The top three shooters advance to the final round. Competitors: defending champion Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks; Malik Beasley, Bucks, Jalen Brunson, Knicks; Haliburton, Indiana Pacers; Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz; Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers; Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves; Young, Hawks.