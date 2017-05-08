NBA report: Rockets center Nene to miss rest of playoffs because of thigh injury

Houston Rockets center Nene will miss the rest of the season, the team announced Monday, one day after the veteran reserve tore a muscle in his left thigh.

“I hate it for Nene,” coach Mike D'Antoni said. “He's been so valuable all year, such a good guy.”

Nene was injured in the first quarter of Houston's 125-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday night and didn't return. The team said it was reviewing treatment options for the torn adductor muscle.

Nene, a 15-year veteran in his first season with the Rockets, averaged 10 points and 4.7 rebounds in nine postseason games this year. The 6-foot-11 player was the star of Game 4 of Houston's first-round series against Oklahoma City when he tied an NBA record by making all 12 of his shots and scoring career playoff-high 28 points in a 113-109 win.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in San Antonio with the series tied 2-2.

The injury leaves Houston short on big men to contend with San Antonio's combination of 6-11 LaMarcus Aldridge and 7-foot Pau Gasol. Clint Capela will remain the starter, but the Rockets will have to shuffle their rotation to make up for the loss of Nene.

Power forward Ryan Anderson, who is 6-10 but mostly an outside shooter, could be pressed into service at center to give Capela a break. Or Houston could use 6-8 athletic power forward Montrezl Harrell, who has played only sparingly in the postseason, to fill in.

“We're still working on that. But some other guys are going to have to step up,” D'Antoni said. “Some guys are going to have to play a little more minutes. We'll figure it out.”

Lowry to opt out of contract

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry will opt out of the final year of his contract and test free agency this summer.

The three-time All-Star has one year and $12 million remaining on the four-year, $48-million deal he signed in July 2014.

Lowry averaged career bests of 22.4 points, 7.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game this season but was limited to 60 games because of a right wrist injury that required surgery in February.

Toronto forwards Serge Ibaka and P.J. Tucker, acquired at the trade deadline to beef up Toronto's front line, are free agents. So is forward Patrick Patterson.