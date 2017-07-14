NBA notes: Knicks promote Steve Mills to president, hire Scott Perry as GM

Scott Perry has been hired as the New York Knicks’ general manager, replacing Steve Mills, who was promoted to president, the team announced Friday.

It's all part of the upheaval for the Knicks created by the departure of former president Phil Jackson after three miserable seasons, and completes a whirlwind three months for Perry, who was fired from his assistant GM role by Orlando in April, then hired as executive vice president in Sacramento, and now is off to New York. The Knicks technically traded for Perry, sending the Kings a future second-round pick and cash considerations.

“I will work tirelessly to develop a culture that demands results, commitment and pride from everyone fortunate enough to be associated with our team — from our staff to our players,” Perry said in a statement released by the Knicks. “Nothing comes close to Madison Square Garden for basketball and it is our right and responsibility to showcase that tradition of excellence, day and night. I can't wait to get started.”

It has been far from a showcase of excellence at MSG for many years.

The Knicks were 80-166 in Jackson's three seasons, the fifth-worst record in the NBA over that span. And the Knicks have won only one playoff series since going to the Eastern Conference finals in 2000.

There's also a chance that the roster could see a major change before this fall, with speculation continuing that New York could trade Carmelo Anthony to Houston — if the sides can agree, and if Anthony agrees to waive his no-trade clause.

“We have several rising young stars in the organization and we expect to add more young talent to this core,” Mills said, in what could certainly be construed as a sign that a trade is coming. “Our message to our fans is clear: we will be disciplined in sticking to this strategy, hold our players and staff accountable to the high standards that we have set for ourselves, and deliver results.”

Perry, Mills and Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek will “discuss the team's strategy moving forward” at a Monday news conference, the Knicks said.

Mills returns to the role he held briefly before Jackson was hired in March 2014 and Mills was made general manager.

“Today marks a culture change for our organization where we re-establish the pride, work ethic and responsibility that comes with playing for the Knicks and representing New York,” owner James Dolan said in statement. “I'm confident that Steve is the right person to take on this role, and ensure that we return to one of the elite teams of the NBA.”

The Chicago Bulls have claimed guard David Nwaba off waivers. The move on Friday comes two days after he was waived by the Lakers. Los Angeles did that to create salary-cap room for guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, whose signing hasn't been officially announced. The 6-foot-4 Nwaba averaged 6.0 points and 3.1 rebounds in 20 games for the Lakers last season. The Bulls also signed former LSU guard Antonio Blakeney to a two-way contract. He went undrafted after averaging 17.2 points and earning All-SEC second-team honors last season. …

The Detroit Pistons have signed free agent Anthony Tolliver and have re-signed Reggie Bullock. Terms of the deals weren't disclosed. Tolliver, 32, played in 65 games and made nine starts for the Sacramento Kings last season. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 7.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 22.7 minutes. He also shot 39.1% from three-point range. Bullock, 26, played 31 games and made five starts for the Pistons last season. The swingman averaged 4.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 15.1 minutes. He also shot 38.4 percent from 3-point range. …

The Indiana Pacers have acquired guard Cory Joseph from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for the draft rights of forward Emir Preldzic. Joseph, who is 6-foot-3, averaged 9.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 25 minutes last season. He made 22 starts. Joseph, who turns 26 next month, played in Toronto for two seasons after spending the first four years of his pro career in San Antonio. Preldzic has spent the last two seasons in the Turkish League. The Pacers had acquired his draft rights in a July 2016 trade with the Dallas Mavericks.